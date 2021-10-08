THURSDAY'S GAME

SCAC West

La Salle 26, Wapato 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CBBN

Eisenhower at Sunnyside

Wenatchee at Davis, canceled

CWAC

Prosser at Ellensburg

Selah at East Valley

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Zillah

EWAC West

Kittitas at White Swan

Highland at Granger

Cle Elum at Goldendale

Nonleague

Toppenish at Connell

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CWAC

Grandview at Othello, 1 p.m.

