THURSDAY'S GAME
SCAC West
La Salle 26, Wapato 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CBBN
Eisenhower at Sunnyside
Wenatchee at Davis, canceled
CWAC
Prosser at Ellensburg
Selah at East Valley
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Zillah
EWAC West
Kittitas at White Swan
Highland at Granger
Cle Elum at Goldendale
Nonleague
Toppenish at Connell
SATURDAY'S GAMES
CWAC
Grandview at Othello, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.