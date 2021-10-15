CBBN
West Valley 28, Wenatchee 7
WENATCHEE — West Valley picked up its second league win on the road. The Rams (2-1 CBBN, 2-2) will return home to host Eisenhower next Friday.
---
Moses Lake 23, Sunnyside 22
MOSES LAKE — A touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute ended Sunnyside’s three-game league winning streak in a 23-22 loss.
Moses Lake scored on a one-yard run with less than a minute left and decided not to settle for overtime against the Grizzlies, who converted a two-point conversion of their own late in the fourth quarter. Myles Newhouse ran for a 32-yard touchdown and Logan Rodriguez threw a pair of touchdowns for Sunnyside, including a 10-yard pass to Brent Maldonado.
The Grizzlies (3-1, 5-1) are set to return home for another tough test next Friday against Eastmont, which lost to Moses Lake last week.
---
CWAC
East Valley 48, Grandview 10
GRANDVIEW — East Valley recovered from an early 7-0 deficit and shut out Grandview in the second half its first win of the season at Grandview.
A 55-yard interception return for a touchdown and an eight-yard pass from Garin Gurtler to Carson Knautz complemented five rushing scores for the Red Devils' offense. Noe Medina caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Robert Gomez less than four minutes into the game to give the Greyhounds a brief lead.
East Valley (1-3, 1-6) will host league-leading Prosser while Grandview (0-3, 1-6) travels to Ephrata next Friday.
East Valley=7=13=14=14=—=48
Grandview=7=3=0=0=—=10
Gra — Noe Medina 59 pass
EV — 2 run (kick good)
EV — 1 run (kick good)
EV — Carson Knautz 8 pass from Garin Gurtler (kick failed)
Gra — FG Diamond Carrasco 37
EV — 1 run (kick good)
EV — 55 interception return (kick good)
EV — 2 run (kick good)
EV — 35 run (kick good)
---
Selah 6, Ephrata 0
SELAH — A first-half score held up for Selah as it caught Ephrata in the CWAC standings. The Vikings (2-2, 3-3) are set to travel to Spokane for a nonleague game at Rogers next Friday.
Sel — Clayton Westfall-Zahler (kick failed)
---
Prosser 19, Othello 7
PROSSER — Kaiden Rivera was named homecoming king at halftime and then threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Kernan as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in league play.
Rivera and Kernan connected for a two-yard touchdown on Prosser’s opening drive and Rivera also threw a 30-yard pass to Chris Veloz to give the Mustangs (3-0, 4-1) a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Their defense held an opponent to less than 10 points for the third time in the last four games.
Prosser’s scheduled to host East Valley next Friday.
Prosser=13=0=6=0=—=19
Othello=0=0=0=7=—=7
Pro — Isaac Kernan 2 pass from Kaiden Rivera (pass failed)
Pro — Chris Veloz 30 pass from Rivera (Ryan Beightol kick)
Pro — Kernan 65 pass from Rivera (kick failed)
Oth — David Alegria 8 run (kick good)
---
SCAC WEST
Naches Valley 73, Wapato 0
NACHES VALLEY — An opening kickoff return by Mitchell Helgert started a big night of scoring for Naches Valley.
Quarterback Grant Osborn threw for 193 yards three touchdowns, ran for two others on three carries and even took an interception back 30 yards for a score to lead the Rangers. He scored on all three of his carries and Helgert added a second touchdown while rushing for 60 yards.
Wapato wideout Enrique Espinoza caught four passes for 87 yards. Naches Valley (1-1 SCAC West, 4-2 overall) will play at unbeaten Toppenish while Wapato hosts first-place Zillah next week.
Naches Valley=32=20=21=0=—=73
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=0
NV — Mitchell Helgert 78 kickoff return (Lucas Ross kick)
NV — Xander Hires 22 run (kick failed)
NV — Grant Osborn 75 run (kick failed)
NV — Julian Rodriguez 45 pass from Osborn (Noah Robles kick)
NV — Helgert 23 run (Robles kick)
NV — Robles 47 pass from Osborn (Ross kick)
NV — Hires 56 pass from Osborn (Ross kick)
NV — Osborn 24 run
NV — Osborn 30 interception return (Ross kick)
NV — Thane Denny 8 run (Ross kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naches Valley, Osborn 3-106, Helgert 5-60, Denny 4-30, Hires 1-22, Ty Moore 1-21, Dylan Kohl 1-21.
PASSING — Naches Valley, Osborn 5-7-0-193. Wapato, Alex Ortiz 16-28-4-124.
RECEIVING —Naches Valley, Hires 2-66, Robles 1-47, Julian Rodriguez 1-45, Garren Gooler 1-35. Wapato, Enrique Espinoza 4-87, Valentin Rojas 1-8, Joseph Larez 2-4, Tyron Garcia 2-(minus-1).
---
Toppenish 40, La Salle 0
Jason Grant and Nicolas Cortes both caught two touchdown passes from Josh Perez to help Toppenish stay unbeaten.
Perez completed 10 of 14 passes for 208 yards and threw a fifth touchdown to Shane Rivera in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats' defense recorded an interception to go with its second shutout of the season.
Toppenish (2-0, 7-0) will host Naches Valley while La Salle plays a nonleague game at Wahluke next Friday.
Toppenish=13=14=6=7=—=40
La Salle=0=0=0=0=—=0
Top — Jason Grant 50 pass from Josh Perez (kick failed)
Top — Nicolas Cortes 17 pass from Grant (Brandon Flores kick)
Top — Cortes 36 pass from Grant (Flores kick)
Top — Grant 10 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Jose Torres 64 run (kick failed)
Top — Shane Rivera 28 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Torres 12-141, Grant 2-21, Perez 2-4, Kiyanno Zuniga 1-4, Santana Luna 1-0; La Salle, Hanrahan 11-25, Johan Valladarea 16-21.
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 10-14-0-208. La Salle, Hanrahan 9-18-1-34.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Cortes 3-85, Grant 3-67, Rivera 2-52, Iziah Maldonado 1-6, Torres 1-(minus-2). La Salle, Valladares 2-10, Do 2-10, Garcia 2-8, Oscar Sanchez 1-4, Diego Garza 1-3, Cooper Arnold 1-(minus-1).
---
EWAC WEST
Cle Elum 30 White Swan 12
White Swan=6=6=0=0=—=12
Cle Elum=0=7=13=10=—30
CLE ELUM — White Swan couldn't hold onto a 12-7 halftime lead in a tough road loss at Cle Elum.
Chance Abrams ran for a touchdown and threw another to Victor Broncheau. Roger Valdez caught six passes for 60 yards to lead the Cougars' receivers.
White Swan (1-2,3-4) is scheduled to host Granger while Cle Elum (2-1, 4-3) will prepare to play at Kittitas next Friday.
WS — Chance Abrams 1 run (pass failed)
WS — Victor Broncheau 25 pass from Abrams (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Broncheau 6-30, Steven Verwey 7-24, Abrams 10-70, Robert Haggerty 4-15, Jeffrey Bill 4-20, Rocky Olney 2-10.
PASSING — White Swan, Abrams 10-20-0-110.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Roger Valdez 6-60, Willie Ditterthower 3-35, Broncheau 1-25.
---
Other scores:
Anacortes 34, Cedarcrest 10
Arlington 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 14
Bellarmine Prep 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 6
Bellevue 53, Liberty 7
Bellingham 22, Friday Harbor 9
Bothell 31, Woodinville 21
Bridgeport 40, Pateros 14
Camas 28, Tumwater 26
Cascade (Everett) 55, Shorewood 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 24, Cashmere 19
Castle Rock 42, Seton Catholic 40
Centralia 29, Hoquiam 14
Chiawana 36, Southridge 15
Colfax 30, Chewelah 27
College Place 23, Kiona-Benton 13
Columbia (Burbank) 58, Warden 21
Deer Park 14, Colville 8
East Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Eastlake 27, Mount Si 20
Eastside Catholic 28, Rainier Beach 27
Eatonville 51, Elma 6
Edmonds-Woodway 32, Marysville-Getchell 0
Ferndale 48, Stanwood 30
Forks 69, Morton/White Pass 0
Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0
Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 42
Glacier Peak 27, North Creek 19, 4OT
Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7
Granite Falls 46, Vashon Island 7
Heritage 27, Battle Ground 10
Hockinson 45, Mark Morris 14
Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0
Ingraham 11, West Seattle 10
Interlake 35, Foster 0
Juanita 38, Mercer Island 6
Kamiakin 48, Pasco 7
Kelso 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 10
King's 49, South Whidbey 0
Lincoln 36, Franklin 6
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Reardan 7
Lynden 23, Sehome 7
Monroe 62, Shorecrest 0
Mountain View 17, Prairie 14
Mt. Rainier 49, Tahoma 48
Mt. Spokane 38, Mead 24
Napavine 61, Raymond 21
Naselle 70, Vernonia, Ore. 35
North Kitsap 56, Bremerton 21
Oak Harbor 27, Mount Vernon 7
Olympic 62, Kingston 7
Omak 28, Quincy 14
Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44
Puyallup 24, Emerald Ridge 21
Redmond 24, Skyline 9
Richland 49, Walla Walla 27
Ridgefield 34, Columbia River 7
Shelton 36, Black Hills 6
Snohomish 30, Meadowdale 7
Squalicum 34, Sedro-Woolley 14
Sultan 30, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 18
Tenino 32, Montesano 26
Thomas Jefferson 33, Kentlake 9
Timberline 37, River Ridge 32
University 40, Ferris 6
W. F. West 45, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14
Washougal 41, R.A. Long 10
Winlock 69, Oakville 8
Woodland 21, Hudson's Bay 0
