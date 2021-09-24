CBBN
Sunnyside 41, West Valley 35
SUNNYSIDE — Grizzlies quarterback Logan Rodriguez threw a touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds of a back-and-forth game to lift Sunnyside to a win over its Big 9 rivals.
Sunnyside jumped out to a 19-0 lead, but West Valley rallied to go ahead 28-19. The Grizzlies scored the next 15 points before Rams quarterback Skyler Cassel hit Drew Johnson for an 85-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes remaining.
The two teams split their season series last spring. West Valley will host Davis while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee next week.
West Valley=0=14=7=7=—=35
Sunnyside=7=12=7=15=—=41
---
Davis 21, East Valley 6
CWAC
Ellensburg 18, Selah 12
ELLENSBURG — Riley Gibson scored from a yard out with 1:17 left to keep Ellensburg unbeaten in CWAC play.
The Bulldogs rallied from an early 9-0 deficit thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns for quarterback Ryker Fortier, who finished with 70 yards on 13 carries and also threw for 85 yards. Selah quarterback Andrew Moore ran for 47 yards and a touchdown while Jack Kuhn kicked a pair of field goals for the Vikings, including one to tie the score early in the fourth quarter.
Ellensburg will travel to Grandview and Selah’s set to host Othello next week.
Selah=6=3=0=3=--=12
Ellensburg=0=6=6=6=--=18
Sel — Andre Moore 23 run (kick failed)
Sel — FG Jack Kuhn 27
Ell — Ryker Fortier 10 run (kick failed)
Ell — Fortier 1 run (run failed)
Sel — FG Kuhn 24
Ell — Riley Gibson 1 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selah, Ethan Garza 17-51, Moore 11-47, Clayton Westfall 4-39, Dillon Huffines 2-3, Kuhn 1-(minus-6); Ellensburg, Fortier 13-70, Gibson 13-43, George Wright 3-22, Logan Stolen 1-3, TEAM 1-(minus-3).
PASSING — Selah, Moore 13-25-0-88; Ellensburg, Fortier 6-11-1-85.
RECEIVING — Selah, Shaun Salveson 3-26, Kuhn 3-25, Sam Rees 3-11, Ethan Garza 2-16, Ethan Lakey 2-10; Ellensburg, Wright 5-74, Emmett Hoyt 1-11.
---
Prosser 21, Grandview 3
PROSSER — The Mustangs trailed 3-0 at half without quarterback Kaiden Rivera, but Jo Sonnichsen threw touchdowns to help them rally in their league opener. Zach Castilleja added a late 16-yard touchdown run for Prosser, which will play at Ellensburg on Oct. 8 after a bye week.
Grandview=3=0=0=0=—=3
Prosser=0=0=7=14=—=21
Gra — FG Diamond Carrasco 28
Pro — Smith 21 pass from Sonnichsen (Ryan Beightol kick)
Pro — Martin 45 pass from Sonnichsen (Beightol kick)
Pro — Castilleja 16 run (Beightol kick)
---
Nonleague
Naches Valley 52, College Place 20
NACHES — Running back Mitchell Helgert found the end zone twice and Grant Osborn threw touchdowns to three different receivers to carry the Rangers in a rout.
Naches Valley scored 26 points in the first quarter, highlighted by a 45-yard punt return and a 25-yard touchdown reception for Julian Rodriguez. Garren Gooler added a 35-yard touchdown catch and Jett Hires scored on a 38-yard reception as Osborn completed 9 of 11 passes for an efficient 204 yards.
He also led the Rangers' rushing attack with 42 yards on four carries, just ahead of Helgert's 40 yards on six carries. Naches Valley's scheduled to play its final nonleague game at Kiona-Benton next Friday.
Naches Valley=26=13=13=0=—=52
College Place=0=6=8=6=—=20
NV — Mitchell Helgert 12 run (kick failed)
NV — Julian Rodriguez 45 punt return (Lucas Ross kick)
NV — Noah Robles 5 run (Ross kick)
NV — Rodriguez 25 pass from Grant Osborn (kick failed)
NV — Thane Denny 13 run (Ross kick)
CP — 28 pass from Nicholas Josifek (kick failed)
NV — Helgert 13 run (kick failed)
NV — Garren Gooler 35 pass from Osborn (kick failed)
CP — 80 pass from Josifek (2 pt conversion good)
NV — Jett Hires 38 pass from Osborn (Ross kick)
CP — touchdown
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naches Valley, Osborn 4-42, Helgert 6-40, Denny 9-23, Xander Hires 1-21, Robles 1-5, Dylan Kohl 1-(minus-7); College Place, Noel Barajas 2-32, Josifek 2-(minus-11).
PASSING — Naches Valley, Osborn 9-11-0-204; College Place, Josifek 10-21-0-198.
RECEIVING — Naches Valley, Gooler 2-57, Helgert 1-45, J. Hires 1-38, X. Hires 3-27, Rodriguez 1-25, Rest of team 1-12; College Place, Davis Fry 2-39, Rest of team 8-159.
---
Toppenish 21, Quincy 13
QUINCY — Josh Perez threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to lead Toppenish to another nonleague win.
Jason Grant’s 18-yard touchdown reception put the Wildcats up early and they managed to hold the lead the rest of the way. Jose Torres ran for 77 yards out of the Toppenish backfield and Grant caught four passes for 85 yards.
Toppenish will open SCAC West play at home against Wapato next Friday.
Toppenish=6=9=0=6=—=21
Quincy=0=7=6=0=—=13
Top — Jason Grant 18 pass from Josh Perez (kick failed)
Top — FG Eric Alejandre 27
Qui — 53 run (kick good)
Top — Perez 7 run (kick failed)
Qui — 1 run (kick failed)
Top — Perez 2 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish Jose Torres 14-77, Anthony Ozuna 11-59, Josh Perez 6-14, Jason Grant 1-(minus-6), Nicolas Cortes Jr. 1-(minus-1); Quincy 33-156.
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 7-15-0-160, Izaiah Maldonado 0-1-1-0; Quincy 4-10-77.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Grant 4-85, Shane Rivera 3-48, Cortes 1-15, Torres 1-12. Quincy 4-77.
---
River View 28, Granger 0
GRANGER — Ricky Cisneros ran for 59 yards in a loss for the Spartans.
River View=0=21=7=0=—=28
Granger=0=0=0=0=—=0
RV — Ajani Fornos 3 run (kick failed)
RV — Pio Guzman 44 pass from Fornos (run good)
RV — Guzman 14 pass from Fornos (run failed)
RV — Austin Eckert 19 pass from Fornos (Guzman pass from Fornos good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — River View, Fornos 11-26, Miguel Farias 22-138, Clayon Reed 2-4, Eckert 4-49; Granger, Lionell Castro 11-21, Danny Torres 3-10, Ricky Cisneros 18-59, Chris Villa 4-17.
PASSING — River View, Fornos 10-14-0-140; Granger, Cisneros 2-7-1-19.
RECEIVING — River View, Guzman 5-94, Ethan King 2-19, Claton Reed 1-3, David Olivera 1-3, Eckert 1-19; Granger, Torres 1-6, Villa 1-13.
---
Warden 72, Highland 0
HIGHLAND — The Scotties fell to 0-4 with another nonleague loss.
Warden=30=26=8=8=--=72
Highland=0=0=0=0=--=0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Ivan Rydberg 2-10, Salvador Gonzalez 5-(minus-6), Kevin McCart 3-(minus-8), Antonio James 1-(minus-5), Kole Jones 6-(minus-5).
PASSING — Highland, Gonzalez 2-14-0-11, McCart 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Highland, Yacir Perez 1-12, Jayden Connolly 1-(minus-1).
---
White Swan 48, Dayton-Waitsburg 41
WHITE SWAN — Roger Valdez caught three touchdown passes for the Cougars as they held off Dayton-Waitsburg in a high-scoring game.
Chance Abrams also threw a 50-yard touchdown to Steven Verway and finished 21 for 30 for 310 yards. Most of those went to Valdez, who caught 16 passes for 180 yards.
Abrams also led White Swan's rushing attack with 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars are set to open league play at Highland next Friday.
Dayton-Waitsburg=7=20=7=7=—=41
White Swan=14=12=16=6=—=48
WS — Roger Valdez 45 from Chance Abrams (Willie Dittenhozer pass from Abrams)
WS — Abrams 26 run (pass failed)
WS — Steven Verway 50 pass from Abrams (run failed)
WS — Valdez 10 pass from Abrams (pass failed)
WS — Abrams 1 run (Dittenhozer pass from Abrams)
WS — Valdez 10 pass from Abrams (Jeffrey Bill run)
WS — Rocky Olney 1 run (pass failed)
RUSHING — White Swan, Abrams 10-89, Bill 8-32, Olney 6-30, Victor Broncheau 5-13, Verwey 6-25.
PASSING — White Swan, Abrams 21-30-1-310.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Valdez 16-180, Verwey 4-90, Dittenhozer 1-40.
---
Other local scores:
Moses Lake 56, Eisenhower 7
Royal 73, La Salle 0
Wahluke 55, Wapato 12
Zillah at Connell, canceled
Goldendale 55, Tri-Cities Prep 35
Kittitas 57, Mabton 6
Sunnyside Christian 66, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 13
State scores:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 0
Anacortes 55, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0
Arlington 27, Stanwood 6
Auburn Mountainview 41, Auburn 26
Bainbridge 48, Sequim 10
Bellarmine Prep 35, Bethel 9
Bellevue Christian 46, Sultan 25
Black Hills 51, Centralia 8
Blanchet 27, Ingraham 7
Central Kitsap 20, Gig Harbor 14
Central Valley 21, Mt. Spokane 19
Chimacum 9, South Whidbey 7
Clarkston 41, Pullman 20
Colfax 26, Asotin 14
Columbia River 16, Woodland 7
Coupeville 51, La Conner 0
Darrington 60, Tacoma Baptist 12
Eastlake 17, Woodinville 7
Eastmont 28, Wenatchee 3
Eastside Catholic 35, Seattle Prep 13
Eatonville 35, La Center 13
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Lynnwood 7
Elma 66, King's Way Christian School 23
Emerald Ridge 40, Curtis 22
Ephrata 17, Othello 3
Everett 40, Cedarcrest 17
Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Battle Ground 18
Ferndale 42, Mount Vernon 7
Forks 22, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 21
Foster 26, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 20
Freeman 38, Colville 0
Friday Harbor 39, Seton Catholic 32
Garfield 35, Ballard 14
Gonzaga Prep 56, Mead 21
Hanford 28, Southridge 27
Highline 48, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Hockinson 65, R.A. Long 13
Interlake 24, Renton 21
Jackson 13, Shorewood 12
Juanita 42, Newport-Bellevue 7
Kalama 44, Adna 0
Kamiakin 35, Walla Walla 0
Kelso 33, Prairie 8
Kennewick 41, Pasco 0
Kentwood 45, Kentlake 28
Lake Stevens 49, Archbishop Murphy 14
Lake Washington 49, Bellevue 7
Lakes 52, Bonney Lake 7
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 21, Newport 6
Lakewood 14, Squalicum 13
Liberty (Spangle) 22, Reardan 6
Liberty 21, Hazen 12
Lincoln 42, Chief Sealth 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
Lindbergh 21, Sammamish 9
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op, Ore. 20
Lynden 38, Burlington-Edison 35
Manson 14, Priest River, Idaho 0
Mark Morris 21, Washougal 13
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Glacier Peak 14
Mercer Island 38, Stadium 6
Meridian 26, Bellingham 14
Monroe 48, Mariner 7
Montesano 38, Castle Rock 22
Morton/White Pass 48, Ilwaco 0
Mossyrock 60, Chief Leschi 0
Mount Si 33, Skyline 30
Mountain View 49, Heritage 20
Mt. Rainier 20, Decatur 0
North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21
North Kitsap 56, Port Angeles 0
Oak Harbor 35, Marysville-Getchell 28
Odessa 52, Inchelium 14
Okanogan 49, Cashmere 15
Olympia 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 7
Olympic 35, Bremerton 14
Peninsula 35, Timberline 33
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Raymond 46, North Beach 6
Redmond 21, Issaquah 8
Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 0
Ridgefield 42, Hudson's Bay 7
Riverside 18, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 12
Roosevelt 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 15
Sedro-Woolley 42, Sehome 21
Shelton 37, Rochester 14
Snohomish 43, Shorecrest 28
Soap Lake 60, Bridgeport 24
Steilacoom 21, Orting 20
Stevenson 24, Toutle Lake 12
Tenino 20, Onalaska 14
Toledo 44, Wahkiakum 17
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
University 43, Ridgeline 20
Washington 40, Clover Park 36
West Linn, Ore. 24, Camas 14
West Valley (Spokane) 17, Cheney 0
Yelm 50, River Ridge 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Nathan Hale, ccd.
Granite Falls vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Brewster, ccd.
Mariner vs. Meadowdale, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Lummi, ccd.
O'Dea vs. Rainier Beach, ccd.
South Whidbey vs. Blaine, ccd.
