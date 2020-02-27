The Yakima area has 18 basketball teams — 11 boys and seven girls — playing in regional games Friday and Saturday. In games pairing seeds 1 through 8, both teams advance to next week’s state finals in Tacoma (4A, 3A), Yakima (2A, 1A) and Spokane (2B, 1B). In games involving seeds 9 through 16, only the winner advances.
CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 6 West Valley (19-2) vs. No. 3 Mount Si (22-4)
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Issaquah High School.
Scouting report: Both teams were unbeaten league champions with the Wildcats going 13-0 in the Kingco. Mount Si has seven players 6-6 or taller, including Kingco MVP and St. Mary’s commit Jabe Mullins (6-6) and defensive MVP Tyler Patterson (6-7).
CLASS 2A BOYS
No. 7 Clarkston (17-5) vs. No. 2 Toppenish (21-1)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower High School.
Scouting report: The Bantams are on a nine-game win streak, including a win over West Valley-Spokane for the GNL’s district title followed by a 72-56 win over East Valley-Yakima in the crossover round. Tru Allen was the GNL’s MVP.
No. 14 Renton (17-9) vs. No. 11 Selah (15-7)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Davis High School.
Scouting report: Even though the lineups have changed, this is a rematch of last year’s state semifinals when Selah bested Renton 61-56. The Indians are led by senior guard O’Shae Barquet, a second-team all-tournament here a year ago.
No. 15 Clover Park (13-10) vs. No. 10 Prosser (18-7)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Richland High School.
Scouting report: Clover Park, rated No. 23 in the overall RPI, won the SPSL West at 10-3 and claimed the West Central’s No. 4 berth. The Warriors are 2-3 in the postseason after back-to-back losses to Lindbergh and White River.
CLASS 1A BOYS
No. 16 Seton Catholic (13-10) vs. No. 9 La Salle (18-5)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower High School.
Scouting report: Seton Catholic, which lost four of its first five, finished third in the Trico League at 6-4 but stunned league champ King’s Way Christian 69-48 in the district semifinals. Three seniors average in double figures.
No. 6 Lynden Christian (19-5) vs. No. 3 Zillah (22-1)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Davis High School.
Scouting report: All of LC’s losses were to bigger schools until a 69-57 setback to King’s two weeks ago. The Lyncs took home a fourth-place trophy from state last year after entering regionals with the top seed.
CLASS 2B BOYS
No. 8 White Swan (18-6) vs. No. 1 Liberty (23-0)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: West Valley High School (Spokane).
Scouting report: This is a rematch from last year, also played in Spokane, when White Swan was a 16 seed and Liberty was a 9 seed. Jacob Holling and Tayshawn Colvin combined for 46 points in Liberty’s district finale.
No. 14 Kittitas (14-10) vs. No. 11 Wahkiakum (16-10)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Mark Morris High School.
Scouting report: Wahkiakum was only sixth in the Central League at 5-5 but fought through District 4’s consolation bracket with three straight wins to secure the fourth berth. Jake Leitz, a 6-3 junior, is the top scorer at 17 ppg.
CLASS 1B BOYS
No. 7 Rainier Christian (20-6) vs. No. 2 Yakama Tribal (20-2)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Davis High School.
Scouting report: Rainier Christian won the Sea-Tac League’s East Division at 11-2 and has won four of six games in the postseason, the losses coming against No. 3 Lummi Nation (75-63) and No. 6 Muckleshoot Tribal (59-58).
No. 5 Naselle (17-6) vs. No. 4 Riverside Christian (20-1)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower High School.
Scouting report: Naselle was an 8 seed last year and went 1-2 with a regional loss to Sunnyside Christian. The Comets were 8-0 in the Coastal League, aren’t shy from 3-point distance and have won 10 of their last 11.
No. 15 Sunnyside Christian (14-10) vs. No. 10 Almira-Coulee-Hartline (15-8)When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Wenatchee High School.
Scouting report: ACH, which claimed a fifth-place trophy last year, finished second in the Northeast 1B behind No. 1 Odessa at 12-2. ACH played No. 2 Yakama Tribal a month ago and lost 62-52.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
No. 15 Sunnyside (14-7) vs. No. 10 Bellarmine Prep (19-5)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Rogers High School (Puyallup).
Scouting report: The Lions, who placed fifth at state last year, finished second in the SPSL at 13-3 and were third in the District 3-4 tournament. Seniors Callie Stevens (19 ppg) and Julia Bordeaux (15) were first-team all-league picks.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
No. 7 W.F. West (17-6) vs. No. 2 Ellensburg (22-0)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Davis High School.
Scouting report: The Bearcats were second in league to Tumwater and second in district to Black Hills as the Evergreen League had that trio in the RPI’s top 10. Drea Brumfield, a 6-2 sophomore, and Annika Waring average in double figures.
No. 13 East Valley (15-7) vs. No. 12 Renton (22-4)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Auburn Mountainview High School.
Scouting report: The Indians cruised through the SPSL North at 13-0 and finished the regular season 19-1, but in the postseason they’re 2-3 with a pair of losses to No. 4 White River. Senior PG Chaya Herron is the top scorer.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
No. 5 La Salle (19-3) vs. No. 4 Freeman (20-2)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: West Valley High School (Spokane).
Scouting report: The Scotties, who have won 15 straight, were 12-0 in the Northeast League and their only losses were to a pair of GNL 2A teams. Jordyn Goldsmith and Ellis Crowley were first-team all-league picks.
No. 16 Cascade Christian (12-11) vs. No. 9 Zillah (19-5)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Davis High School.
Scouting report: Cascade Christian started its season 2-8 and had the No. 27 overall RPI, but the Cougars have won nine of their last 11. Junior guard and captain Ivy Bartlett is the scoring leader on a young team.
CLASS 1B GIRLS
No. 6 Yakama Tribal (17-6) vs. No. 3 Oakesdale (16-6)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: West Valley High School (Spokane).
Scouting report: Oakesdale was second in the Southeast 1B behind No. 1 Pomeroy at 8-2 and is the only team to beat Pomeroy this season. The Nighthawks are one of the best defensive teams in the state.
No. 16 Riverside Christian (11-10) vs. No. 9 Clallam Bay (17-6)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Mount Tahoma High School.
Scouting report: Clallam Bay was a 13 seed last year and didn’t make it out of regionals. The Bruins, who have only one senior, were 3-1 in their district with the lone loss to No. 5 Mt. Vernon Christian.