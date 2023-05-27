With all but one of the 24 girls competing in the 1A 100-meter dash ready to go, the WIAA official assigned to take them across the Zaepfel Stadium infield to the starting line yelled out a final call.
"Mia Hicks!"
A few moments later, the Zillah junior appeared, jogging over to join the group. No excuse was needed, but if it had been Hicks could have mentioned about half an hour earlier she'd improved her Valley-best triple jump mark to 37 feet, 5.25 inches.
"I thought I had more time," Hicks said, laughing. "But I guess not."
It turned out to be enough rest for her to lower her own Valley-best mark of 11.34 asshe stayed with Bear Creek standout Braelyn Baker for about 50 meters before finishing comfortably in second place. After a short rest and brief recognition on the podium, Hicks went back to the northwest corner of the stadium and successfully defended her second straight triple jump state title.
Upon returning she learned Bellevue Christian freshman Rocklyn Osborn had nearly topped Hicks' seemingly untouchable jump, recording a 37-04.75 to smash her personal-best by nearly a foot and a half. Osborn jumped after the rest of the final flight, since she'd been busy winning the 100 hurdles by 0.62 seconds.
"I was hoping for good news and they just dropped that on me," Hicks said.
Fortunately, she didn't need to jump any farther, as Osborn fell short of her previous mark on her last three attempts. By the time Hicks stepped up for her sixth and final jump, she'd already won, but despite her tired legs she still jumped 35-8.75, which would have been good enough for second place on its own.
The winning effort continued a season-long trend of progression, starting with a triple jump of 34-6.75 to win the Papa Wells Invitational on March 18. She surpassed 35 feet for the first time almost a month later at the Pasco Invitational and didn't reach 36 feet until May 3, two weeks before her personal-best 37-1.75 won a district title.
"I've been working on the parts I'm not good at a lot more this week," Hicks said. "I guess it really paid off, just working on the downfalls and the rest."
Her love for the triple jump meant that early success provided an extra boost of adrenaline for the 100-meter dash, a race in which Hicks took fifth with a time of 12.89 seconds last year. She beat that mark by running a personal-best of 12.59 at the Pasco Invitational in April and won four of her last five races, the lone exception being when Hicks took third with a new personal-best of 12.37 at the ultra-competitive Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland.
But so far this season Hicks hadn't faced an opponent like Baker, who tied the 1A meet record in 11.92 seconds, a day after shattering meet records in the prelims of the 200 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. Baker also won the long jump Friday, and the two junior athletes could be seen chatting next to each other at the back of the group as the 100 meter runners made their way to the starting line.
"We compete in almost every event together, so I'm really close with her and I love talking with her," Hicks said. "She tells me how to run and all that stuff, so I'm really appreciative of her."
After qualifying for the 100 in second place on Thursday, Hicks competed in her first double on Friday. She got off to a slow start in the long jump by coming up short of 16 feet three times, still good enough to earn a spot in the final.
Hicks could be seen talking to coaches and officials, trying to ensure she'd still have some time for an abbreviated warmup before the 4x100 relay prelims. Officials accommodated Hicks and others by letting them jump out of order, and her last jump of 16-10.25 on short rest tied a personal-best, earning fourth place before she went back to the track and anchored Zillah's relay team that qualified for Saturday's final by .06 seconds.
"It was kind of stressful just because I get very nervous for the 100 always," Hicks said. "So I just kept talking to (the official) saying like, 'hey, can I go warm up?' and she was like 'yeah, it's fine.' They're really nice."
In the end a quick water break and a few moments in the tent for a respite from the heat left her with no real chance to warm up after all.
Saturday's performances capped off not only another successful track season, but a junior year full of athletic accolades. She made the All-SCAC West first team for a volleyball squad that lost a winner-to-state match at districts and then picked up another first team all-league honor while leading the Leopards to the 1A state basketball tournament.
Naturally, she typically jumps center as a 5-foot-7 guard for the undersized Leopards, often winning tipoffs against girls several inches taller.
"The key is to jump first, always," Hicks said.
