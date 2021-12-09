It didn't take long for Haiden Drury to land on his feet.
After transferring from Fresno State, which eliminated its wrestling program after last season, the Toppenish graduate is off to a 13-2 start at Utah Valley and last weekend he enjoyed his best collegiate performance to date.
Competing at 133 pounds and still only a freshman in eligibility, Drury placed third at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday, winning four of five matches and winning the last two in overtime.
The three-time state champion for the Wildcats lost only to Michigan's Dylan Ragusin in a 4-3 semifinal decision and then bounced back by battling for overtime wins over Minnesota's Jake Gliva (4-2) and Oregon State's Devan Turner (6-4).
"Haiden wrestled a solid tournament this weekend," said Utah Valley coach Greg Williams in a team release. "In his final two matches he fell behind early, but showed his character and mental toughness to keep grinding and get back into each match."
Against Turner, a three-time NCAA qualifier and two-time Pac-12 champion, Drury scored a tying takedown late in the third period and then secured the winning two-point takedown early in the OT period.
Drury also won the Roadrunner Open in Bakersfield, Calif., last month with a 5-0 record.
Torres fifth at Pan Ams
CALI, Columbia — Granger graduate Viktorya Torres placed fifth in the 68-kilo freestyle class at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games last weekend.
In her international debut, Torres opened with an 8-2 victory over Vicky Cevillano Porozo of Ecuador to reach the semifinals. She then fell to Nicoll Parrado Osorio of Colombia and Thaissa Anibal Ribeiro of Brazil.
Torres is a sophomore at King University, the top-ranked team in collegiate women's wrestling. She is ranked fifth at 155 pounds with a 6-2 record.
