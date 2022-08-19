SOFIA, Bulgaria — The international jump up from Pan American to World competition proved to be a big one for Haiden Drury.
With limited opportunities.
The Toppenish graduate, who will start his sophomore year at Utah Valley University next month, fell in the single-elimination first round at the U-20 Greco-Roman World Championships on Friday.
Representing Team USA in the 63-kilo bracket, Drury lost 8-0 to Azerbaijan’s Ziya Babashov, who was a silver medalist three years ago at the U-17 World Championships.
Drury, the U-20 Pan American champion in Mexico this summer, was eliminated. Babashov later fell in the quarterfinals to Japan’s Chiezo Maruyama.
