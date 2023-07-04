Serious runners competing to win the Grey Rock Trail Races know it takes months of dedicated training to prepare for the steep, technical course in Ahtanum State Forest.
Organizing the event requires just as much advance planning, if not more, and brings an entirely different kind of stress. It's a role Richard Betancourt has held for eight years, and he said this Saturday's races will be his last as race director at Grey Rock.
"It's a love-hate relationship," said Betancourt, who hopes to take over a similar position for other races. "It's been challenging, but it's always very rewarding."
Pressure generally starts to mount for him in early May, when registration opens for a limited number of spots in the 12K, 25K and — for some past years — 50K. But quite often snow at the higher elevations won't allow Betancourt and others to start preparing the actual course until closer to a month before race day.
Additional issues include securing permits from the Department of Natural Resources, which is also responsible for clearing out large trees that inevitably fall and create nearly impassable obstacles along the single-track trail as it winds through the forest. Betancourt must also find volunteers for aid stations and enlist the help of Search and Rescue to ensure the safety of all runners.
"They've been awesome to work with, especially when we had the 50K," Betancourt said. "We've never lost anybody. Some people have gone off the trail on one of the side roads but turned around and came back."
Hard Core Runners Club president Frank Purdy praised Betancourt's ability to form relationships that help fill all the needs for the race, from sweepers finishing behind the participants to those providing post-race refreshments. Purdy also noted that Betancourt saved the event from an uncertain future when Eric Anderson stepped down in 2015.
Anderson's stayed involved, often joining Betancourt and trail running veteran Jeff Hagen to help flag the course while offering advice for how to handle all the details Hagen said Betancourt manages so well. His career as a trail runner includes two 100-mile races, two times running the Grey Rock 25K and multiple 50-mile races, experience Purdy sees as a huge benefit.
"Richard has lived and breathed every speck of dust that the runners have kicked up on the Grey Rock trail," Purdy said. "He really gets into it. He knows from the runner's viewpoint what we need."
Wildfire danger's become a more significant threat over the years and even forced the cancellation of the race in 2021, when the DNR decided less than two weeks before race day that it would be too hot to allow so many vehicles to go into an area with just one exit road. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the race's cancellation in 2020, and when it returned in 2022 Betancourt decided to forgo the 50K because of the difficult logistics in getting vehicles and aid all the way out to the turnaround point on Jackass Road.
Participation dropped from 86 runners in 2019 to 50 in 2022, and only 41 had signed up for this weekend's 12K and 25K as of early Tuesday afternoon. Gravel piles covering the typical parking lot at the staging area near Tree Phones campground added yet another new obstacle for Betancourt, but he's confident the trail will be cleared and participants will be able to find parking spaces.
Purdy and Betancourt plan to work together in their search for a new race director to continue the event started by Gailon Gentry in 2005 as a fundraiser for the Ahtanum Valley Museum. Betancourt will continue working as the treasurer for the club, which will offer support for the new director while allowing them to make key decisions, such as whether to bring back the 50K.
"We'll put out the word with the club but also outside the club," Purdy said. "Sure, someone who has trail running experience, that's ideal, but just anyone that enjoys being in the outdoors and understands what it's like being in that environment."
