FARGO, N.D — Granger’s Mia Zuniga earned All-American honors to highlight a group of four Yakima Valley wrestlers at the 2022 US Marine Corps Junior Nationals.
Zuniga went 6-2 to finish fifth out of 53 competitors at 100 pounds, capped off by a pin of Avy Perez, who was No. 11 in the latest USA Wrestling high school rankings. That followed Zuniga’s wins over No. 7 Erin Hikiji and No. 20 Madison Avila, who had beaten Zuniga earlier this summer.
She took second at state as a junior in February and earned the No. 14 spot in the latest rankings. Zuniga’s only losses in North Dakota came in the quarterfinals against eventual champion and recent high school graduate, Sterling Dias, as well as to former national champion Rianne Murphy, who took fourth.
Ruby Rios, who will be a senior at Toppenish next season and is ranked No. 20 at 144 pounds, reached the quarterfinals in the 152-pound division. She finished 3-2.
Two more Wildcats, Ruby Clark and Maryann Reyes, competed at 138 pounds. Clark finished 3-2 and Reyes went 1-2.
Local results — 100: Mia Zuniga d. Lilly McCollum 10-0; Zuniga d. Madison Heinzer 8-4; Sterling Dias tf. Zuniga 10-0; Zuniga p. Madison Avila, 2:33; Zuniga tf. Erin Hikiji 14-2; Rianne Murphy tf. Zuniga 10-0; Zuniga p. Avy Perez, 0:25. 138: Ruby Clark p. Yanni Sanchez, 0:41; Keira Dafnis tf. Maryann Reyes 14-5; Amitria McNack p. Clark, 0:32; Reyes tf. Gabriella Schechtman 14-1; Clark p. Julie Sung, 1:59; Madison Byroads d. Reyes 6-5; Clark d. Abby Piper 5-3; Mia Collins tf. Clark, 10-0. 152: Ruby Rios p. Irakoze John, 0:20; Rios tf. Brynn Green 12-4; Rios p. Eduarda Rodrigues, 1:25; Aspen Barber d. Rios 10-7; Johanna Forman p. Rios, 1:27.
Pippins top Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES — Another terrific pitching performance extended Yakima Valley’s winning streak to three games Friday night.
West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton set the tone in a 3-0 win, giving up just one hit through six innings. Liam McCallum and Reilly McAdams closed out the Pippins’ third shutout of the summer.
Leaverton, who just finished his freshman season at Seattle University, struck out four en route to his third win in his last four starts. Even when an error helped the Lefties put a runner on third base with no outs in the fourth, Leaverton induced two ground balls and a popup to maintain a 1-0 lead.
Owen McWilliam doubled that advantage with a leadoff home run in the sixth, part of a 3-for-4 night for Yakima Valley’s left fielder. He scored a second run when Jackson Reed reached first base safely on a two-out error in the eighth.
The Pippins picked up a 6-3 nonleague win over Cascade League Showcase Thursday night and continued their series at Port Angeles on Saturday. For full coverage, go to yakimaherald.com/sports or check out the YHR’s eEdition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.