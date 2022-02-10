As the state’s top-ranked heavyweight wrestler who pins with skill and force, Gage Cook leads a hard, demanding young life.
It’s about to get harder.
When he’s done this spring at Granger High School, Cook will catch his breath, pack a bag and head off to boot camp in the Army. That’s what the state’s other heavyweights have been up against when they’ve crossed paths with the two-time state champion.
Already highly experienced at a national level, Cook can be patient and tactical but is mostly aggressive and merciless. He is 40-0 this season, has only gone the distance once in those matches, and is eager to finish the way he started for the Spartans.
“Even though you could see it coming last year, that we probably weren’t going to have a normal season with state, it was still very disappointing,” he said. “What I really wanted the most in high school was to be Granger’s first four-timer.”
Being a four-time state champion is the ultimate prize in wrestling, but at least the missing year left something for Cook and his determination to make the most of it hasn’t been subtle. All that’s left is Saturday’s 2B regional followed by, if all goes well, a return to Mat Classic in Tacoma, where he was a 1A state champion at 220 pounds as a freshman and sophomore.
Cook could be become Granger’s third three-timer, joining Joshua Salcedo and Franky Almaguer, and could be the Valley’s first three-time champion to finish the run in the heavyweight division.
“I’m really glad to have this senior year. It would’ve been real tough if I was a senior last year and missed out,” he said. “I think that’s made me work even harder this season. I didn’t want to make any mistakes.”
In the rare times that a wrestler from a Class 2B school rises to the top of the all-class rankings, skepticism might enter the discussion.
There’s none of that here.
At the 50th annual Tri-State tournament in Idaho in December, Cook blasted through the 285-pound bracket with four straight pins, finishing with a fall over a Kamiakin wrestler who ranks fifth in Washington’s all-class rankings. His one challenging match — and only one to not end in a pin — came at Toppenish’s New Year’s Rumble, where he faced second-ranked Daniel Matagi of W.F. West and prevailed 5-3.
“Winning Tri-State was probably my favorite experience and strongest performance this season,” said Cook, who weighs in the 250 range and counters the weight he gives away with exceptional speed and pressure. “And I was glad to go up against Matagi since we’ve been 1-2 all season. He was a real tough kid and it was a good match.”
Cook’s individual aspirations are only part of his quest in returning to Mat Classic, where he hopes to be the crowning moment for a team championship. The Spartans won the 1A team title in 2020, but a move to 2B won’t make things easier. Granger is ranked No. 1 but Tonasket, the four-time reigning 2B champion, is a close second and they will get a preview when they run into each other at Saturday’s regional in Warden.
Whatever happens in the days to come, Cook has his big-picture plan and has for a long time. He committed to the Army during the summer before his junior year.
“I’ve always been interested in joining the military. My grandfather was in the Navy, and I’ve liked to idea,” he said. “I looked at my options and the prestige of West Point appealed to me. I’ll have a lot to do my first year and won’t join the wrestling program until my second year. But I’m excited for where that will take me.”
First things first.
Back to Tacoma and back to a podium, where he belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.