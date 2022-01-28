WENATCHEE — Neveah Patterson didn’t need much time to get her game back. Didn’t need any, in fact.
Out for a month with a knee injury, the Davis junior erupted for a career-high 30 points in her return as the Pirates rolled to a 63-42 victory over Wenatchee in CBBN girls basketball Friday.
Patterson hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 of her 30 in the first three quarters. Teammate Esmeralda Galindo made three 3-pointers and netted 19 of her 24 points in the first three periods.
The Pirates (3-3, 5-8) host Sunnyside on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
DAVIS — Johnson 2, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carrillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 1, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Neveah Patterson 30, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 4.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 2, Dorey 2, Schoengarth 4, Volyn 8, Waligorski 2, Boles 2, Blauman 2, Stirling 9, Addie Ogle 11.
Davis 14 14 27 8 — 63
Wenatchee 7 6 11 18 — 42
Highlights: Patterson 4 3p.
SUNNYSIDE 67, WEST VALLEY 40: At Sunnyside, Paris Wilson turned in a triple-double of 15 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals for the Grizzlies (5-3, 7-9), who had four players score in double figures. Sunnyside plays at Davis on Saturday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 11, Tweedy 8, Bell 2, Bremerman 1, Betterton 4, Kraft 7, Steiner 5, Morford 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 6, Benemi Sanchez 13, Ramirez 0, Fuentes 2, Paris Wilson 15, Balli 0, Jansyn Carrizales 12, Garza 3, Gonzalez 0, Mia Hernandez 12, Zamora 4.
West Valley 11 15 4 10 — 40
Sunnyside 26 17 2 20 — 67
Highlights: Wilson (S) 14 rebs, 10 stls; Hernandez (S) 5 rebs, 4 blks; Bella Romero (S) 5 assts; Sanchez (S) 5 assts.
EISENHOWER 48, MOSES LAKE 34: At Eisenhower, Kiana Yesiki’s 23 points led the Cadets, who held second-place Moses Lake to single-digits in three quarters.
Eisenhower improves to 6-0 in league and 10-3 overall and will host West Valley on Saturday.
MOSES LAKE — Meagan Karstetter 21, MacDonald 6, Wiltbank 5, Heaps 2, Voss 0, Martinzez 0, Cox 0, Nighswonger 0.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 23, Analyssa Maldonado 12, Rodriguez 6, Lopez 5, Tobiness 3, Hill 0, Sanchez 0, Ramos 0, Ceballos 0.
Moses Lake 5 15 5 9 — 34
Eisenhower 8 13 11 16 — 48
CWAC
PROSSER 64, EPHRATA 34: At Ephrata, Halle Wright scored 16 points and Adriana Malinez made four 3-pointers for the Mustangs (7-0, 13-2), who host Selah on Saturday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 3, Adriana Malinez 14. Maljaars 4, Cortes 6, Dixon 6, Blair 7, Taylor 8, Halle Wright 16.
EPHRATA — Laugen 0, Hagy 0, Farias 3, Soto 6, Evenson 0, Addison Mills 14, H. Mills 6, Alvarez 4, Falconer 1.
Prosser=21=17=9=17=—=64
Ephrata=9=10=8=7=—=34
Prosser highlights: Malinez 4 3p.
EAST VALLEY 52, SELAH 46: At East Valley. Maliyah Gordon scored 16 points for the Red Devils (2-4, 6-6) in a game that was tied after three quarters.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Hall 4, Kalkowski 0, Ella Andrews 12, Franklin 0, Horton 9, Mattson 6, Garza 5, Coons 5.
EAST VALLEY — Mendoza 4, Trujillo 2, Taylor 2, Goodell 5, Emily Wright 11, Hambly 2, Elder 2, Maliyah Gordon 16, Sylve 8.
Selah=8=14=12=12=—=46
East Valley=8=16=10=18=—=52
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 72, LA SALLE 33: At Wapato, Trinity Wheeler scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half and added eight rebounds for the eighth-ranked Wolves (6-1, 14-2), who host Royal on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 11, Torres 2, Bost 8, Valladares 6, Wells 2, Gallegos 3, White 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 23, Grunlose 5, Simone Kenoras 13, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 3, Garza 0, Espinoza 9, Bass 8, Crystal Colin 11, Gonzales 0.
La Salle 5 7 9 12 — 33
Wapato 17 21 22 12 — 72
Highlights: KK Bass (W) 8 rebs, 5 assts; Kenoras (W) 8 rebs; Wheeler (W) 8 rebs, 3 assts; Espinoza (W) 5 assts; Goins (L) 3 assts, Brown (L) 4 rebs.
TOPPENISH 66, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Toppenish, Cloe Peters buried five 3-pointers, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-3, 10-5), who host College Place on Saturday.
Taylor Dunbar made 12 of 13 free throws and scored 17 points for Naches Valley (1-5, 6-9).
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 0, Taylor Dunbar 17, Galvez 0, VanAmburg 0, Kime 3, Maddy Jewett 12, Hargroves 2, Clements 3, Christopherson 3.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 15, Bree Peters 13, Cisneros 3, Tati Camacho 10, Cloe Peters 19, Sanchez 2, Norman 0, Johnson 2, McCord 2, Landa 0.
Naches Valley 10 9 9 12 — 40
Toppenish 27 16 15 8 — 66
Highlights: Jadyn Johnson 8 rebs; C. Peters 7 rebs; Meninick 6 stls.
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 56, CLE ELUM 38: At Cle Elum, Melanie Bass pitched in 16 points and Eliza Bass netted 13 and added nine rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (7-2, 10-5), who host league-leader Mabton on Saturday.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 8, Fiander 0, Melanie Bass 16, Scabbyrobe 9, Eliza Bass 13, Wolfsberger 8, Vanpelt 0, Young 2, Wheeler 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Bator 2, Sattler 2, Santiago 5, Glondo 13, Ellison 10.
White Swan=13=20=3=20=—=56
Cle Elum=9=10=11=8=—=38
Highlights: E. Bass (W) 9 rebs, 3 assts; Rhena Wheeler (WS) 5 rebs; Keegan Wolfsberger 4 rebs, 4 stls, 2 blks, 3 assts; Jovena Scabbyrobe (WS) 4 stls; Ellison (CE) 13 rebs.
GRANGER 53, KITTITAS 32: At Kittitas, Jasmin Vasquez and Mireya Carrasco combined for 29 points for the Spartans, who trailed at halftime but took control with a 23-4 third quarter. Granger (6-4, 11-5) hosts Cle Elum on Saturday.
GRANGER — Torres 2, Cruz 0, Alaniz 0, Franco 2, Herrera 9, Quinonez 2, Mireya Carrasco 13, Ramos 5, Jasmin Vasquez 16.
KITTITAS — Nevius 2, Harris 5, Bare 2, Nash 3, Rillee Huber 14, Federwisch 1, Wilson 5.
Granger=10=9=23=11=—=53
Kittitas=13=8=4=7=—=32
GOLDENDALE 46, HIGHLAND 44: At Goldendale.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 45, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 40: At Sunnyside Christian, G'mewiin Mills made 4 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points and Julia George made four 3-pointers and netted 15 points for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'mewiin Mills 18, Andy 0, Billy 3, Julia George 15, Lucei 4, Dawes 3, Oats 0, Scabbyrobe 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Kelli Candanoza 15, Harrington 4, Faber 7, E. Alseth 2, Andringa 2, Haylie Wolters 10.
Yakama Tribal=13=7=11=14=—=45
Sunnyside Chr.=9=11=13=7=—=40
Highlights: George (YT) 4 3p.
