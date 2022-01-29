Eisenhower's girls took another step toward an unbeaten season in CBBN basketball with a 66-20 victory over West Valley on Saturday night.
Kiana Yesiki poured in 26 points as the Cadets moved to 7-0 in league and 11-3 overall with four regular-season games remaining.
Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee on Tuesday and hosts Davis on Friday.
In other CBBN play on Saturday, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 63-39.
WEST VALLEY — Bell 8, Tweedy 6, Kraft 2, Moford 2, Bremerman 1, Betterton 1, Steiner 0, Fries 0.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 26, Analyssa Maldonado 10, Mia Rodriguez 10, Lopez 6, Ramos 6, Sanchez 4, Tobiness 3, Hull 1, Ramirez 0, Serna 0, Ceballos 0, Frederick 0.
West Valley=6=8=4=2=—=20
Eisenhower=25=22=14=5=—=66
-
DAVIS 68, SUNNYSIDE 37: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Pirates bolted to a 22-7 lead.
Galindo and Leilani Johnson made three 3-pointers apiece for Davis, which connected on 14 of 17 free throws.
The Pirates (4-3, 6-8) host Eastmont on Tuesday and will look for their fourth straight win.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 2, Sanchez 8, Ramirez 4, Fuentes 0, Wilson 9, Balli 0, Jansyn Carrizales 10, Garza 0, Gonzalez 2, Hernandez 0, Zamora 2.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Esmeralda Galindo 22, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 1, Rodriguez 7, Hohner 2, Nevaeh Patterson 13, Bueno 0, Allen-Greggs 8.
Sunnyside=7=9=9=12=—=37
Davis=22=14=16=16=—=68
Highlights: Johnson (D) 3 3p; Galindo (D) 3 3p.
-
CWAC
PROSSER 67, SELAH 42: At Prosser, Halle Wright netted 26 points and Malia Cortes hit four 3-pointers to push the Mustangs to 8-0 in league and 14-2 overall heading into Monday's game against second-ranked Ellensburg. Jayden Horton paced Selah with 17 points.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Hall 2, Andrews 2, Franklin 0, Jayden Horton 17, Mattson 6, Kaikowski 2, Garza 0, Coons 8.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Malinez 6, Maljaars 1, Malia Cortes 14, Ibarra 2, Dixon 6, Blair 6, Taylor 4, Diaz 0, Halle Wright 26, Hogue 0, Chavez 0.
Selah=9=5=20=8=—=42
Prosser=26=15=19=7=—=67
Highlights: Cortes (P) 4 3p.
-
OTHELLO 53, EAST VALLEY 48: At East Valley, junior guard Jada Mendoza tallied 15 points for the Red Devils (2-5, 6-7), who were within 38-37 heading into the final period.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 25, Perez 5, Andrade 7, Hailee Guzman 10, Garza 2, Veliz 4.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 15, Trujillo 0, Taylor 7, Goodell 2, Emily Wright 14, Hambly 0, Maliyah Gordon 10, Sylve 0.
Othello=19=13=6=15=—=53
East Valley=10=12=15=11=—=48
-
EWAC
MABTON 59, WHITE SWAN 42: At White Swan, Alana Zavala made 10 of 13 free throws and scored 18 points to lead the Vikings (9-1, 12-6) to their ninth straight win.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 13, Chavez 4, Bonewell 4, Roettger 5, Ramirez 0, Amy Moreno 14, Macedo 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 18.
WHITE SWAN — Shayonnie Jackson 10, Fiander 1, M. Bass 6, Bock 0, Scabbyrobe 3, E. Bass 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 18, Vanpelt 2, Young 0, Ryan 0, Wheeler 0.
Mabton=15=9=19=16=—=59
White Swan=5=11=14=12=—=42
Highlights: Jasmin Chavez (M) 9 rebs; Kierrah Roettger 9 rebs; Sanchez (M) 6 stls; Jovena Scabbyrobe (WS) 5 rebs; Jackson (WS) 5 rebs, 4 blks; Wolfsberger (WS) 8 rebs, 2 stls, 3 assts.
-
HIGHLAND 52, KITTITAS 39: At Highland, Ivette Ramos put together 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals and Gwen Rydberg chipped in 15 points for the Scotties (5-6, 9-8).
KITTITAS — Nevins 0, Harris 2, Bare 2, Elysa Nash 10, Huber 6, Federwisch 4, Wilson 6, Phillips 9.
HIGHLAND — Arglos 0, Garcia 0, Jiminez 8, Silva 0, Hakala 7, Ivette Ramos 20, Diaz 0, Monson 2, Gonzalez 0, Keller 0, Mendez 0, Gwen Rydberg 15.
Kittitas=4=8=15=12=—=39
Highland=18=12=10=12=—=52
Highlights: Ramos 11 rebs, 7 stls; Rydberg 8 rebs, 4 blks; Naomi Jimenez 10 stls, 5 rebs; Sydney Hakala (H) 5 stls, 5 rebs, 3 assts.
-
GRANGER 58, CLE ELUM 18: At Cle Elum, Cassandra Herrera scored nine of her 17 points in the second quarter and Jasmin Vasquez canned four 3-pointers in the first half for the Spartans (7-4, 12-5).
GRANGER — Torres 4, Cruz 0, Alaniz 3, Cassandra Herrera 17, Quinonez 6, Carrasco 2, Ramos 5, Jasmin Vasquez 15, Franco 5, Morago 1.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 7, DeWitt 2, Bator 2, Santiago 1, Glondo 4, Ellison 2.
Granger=19=17=9=13=—=58
Cle Elum=4=1=9=4=—=18
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 65, ROYAL 33: At Wapato, KK Bass sank five 3-pointers on five attempts, scored 25 points and added six steals for the Wolves (15-2).
ROYAL — Orth 10, Bergenson 5, Jensen 4, Wilhelm 4, Anderson 3, Wardenaar 3, Allred 2, Piercy 2.
WAPATO — KK Bass 25, Jordan Espinoza 12, Colin 8, Wheeler 8, Gonzalez 3, Tillequots 3, Alvarado 2, Grunlose 2, Kenoras 2, Hamilton 0, Garza 0.
Royal=10=3=2=18=—=33
Wapato=28=17=15=5=—=65
Highlights: Bass 5-5 3p, 6 stls, 4 blks; Kenoras 6 rebs.
-
TOPPENISH 56, COLLEGE PLACE 33: At Toppenish, Tati Camacho and Cloe Peters scored 13 points apiece and Jadyn Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-5).
COLLEGE PLACE — Ferrero 3, Foertsch 6, Grace Casagrande 16, Levell 8.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 10, Cuevas 1, B. Peters 8, Cisneros 2, Tati Camacho 13, Cloe Peters 13, Norman 2, Johnson 6, McCord 1, Hill 0.
College Place=8=9=7=9=—=33
Toppenish=7=17=21=11=—=56
Highlights: Jadyn Johnson (T) 14 rebs; Camacho (T) 8 rebs.
-
NACHES VALLEY 72, KIONA-BENTON 38: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett scored 20 points and Maddie Kime made three 3-pointers and knocked in 17 points as the Rangers improved to 7-9.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 1, Guevara 2, Quinones 8, Caldron 7, Berry 1, Aguilar 17, Gomez 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Yates 4, Taylor Dunbar 11, Galvez 2, VanAmburg 2, Maddie Kime 17, Maddy Jewett 20, Hargroves 5, Clements 2, Christopherson 9.
Kiona-Benton=11=8=6=13=—=38
Naches Valley=11=18=23=21=—=72
Highlights: Kime 3 3p.
-
CONNELL 66, LA SALLE 50: At La Salle, freshman Ellie Bost hit seven 3-pointers for a season-high 25 points for the Lightning and Maggie Smith poured in 43 for Connell.
CONNELL — Thompson 9, Holst 5, Maggie Smith 43, Clyde 6, McGary 3.
LA SALLE — Rylee Goins 10, Ellie Bost 25, Torres 2, Malia Wheeler 10, Wells 3, Valladares 0, Alegria 0, Brown 0, White 0.
Connell=15=22=12=17=—=66
La Salle=13=13=11=13=—=50
Highlights: Bost 7 3p.
