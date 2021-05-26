The Yakima Greenway’s annual Gap2Gap race will take place on June 5, but the course will look a little different this year. The multi-sport relay race, which includes kayaking, cycling and running, will span from the Union Gap to the Selah Gap.
The Gap2Gap is an annual relay race that directly supports the Yakima Greenway Foundation. The race is part of the Greenway’s summer at the Greenway event series, which also included last month’s Kids Fish-In month and will include a family scavenger hunt in September.
The popular Junior Gap2Gap race for kids will be postponed until next year due to concerns about complying with the state guidance for large gatherings.
Both races were replaced with virtual events last year after the pandemic led to the cancellation of the live races.
This year, kayaking will be the first leg in the course. While the biking legs of the race will look familiar to participants from year’s past, the kayaking leg and the running leg will be new, said Konnor Hopkins, the race director.
“This will be the first year that I can remember where our race will actually span gap to gap,” he said.
The racers will start at Sarg Hubbard Park and kayak 5.5 miles south to Century Landing, which is the Union Gap. From there, participants will road bike 17 miles along a slightly new course that transitions at the Yakima Foothills. Then racers will mountain bike a 3.5-mile course to Harlan’s landing, which is the Selah Gap. Finally, they will run 3.5 miles along the paved and dirt paths of the Yakima Greenway to the finish line at Sarg Hubbard Park.
“Safety is always a huge concern for our athletes,” said Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway.
“Search and rescue will be out and there will be spotters along the river and along the whole race. They will make sure people are safe not just from a social distancing stand-point, but also accidents or mishaps that might happen.”
Since the kayaking segment of the race is in the lower Yakima River, the Greenway is not anticipating any harsh rapids this year, said David Paulson, board member of the Yakima Greenway and yearly participant in the Gap2Gap.
“In Yakima, we’re so close to the mountains and we’ve got these beautiful outdoor cycling routes that go through orchards and vineyards,” Paulson said. “This is a really awesome opportunity for people to do mountain biking, road biking, running and kayaking and have support for all of that in the same day.”
The Greenway has about 60 participants signed up to compete, with a goal of reaching 100 sign-ups this year. The event will not exceed the maximum capacity of 400 people allowed at outdoor events under Washington’s phase three COVID guidelines.
Race participants can choose whether to register for the relay version, in which one participant completes each leg, or the iron-version, in which one person completes all the legs themselves.
Kari Gravrock is a Selah resident who is participating in the Gap2Gap for the first time this year and signed up for the iron-version. She has a goal of climbing Mt. Adams this summer and is excited to have the Gap2Gap as a mid-term goal to keep her active.
“It’s such a beautiful course to be able to participate on and to have that comradery with other people,” said Gravrock. “It gives me a good excuse to remind myself to get outside and exercise.”
Gravrock has been cross-training by practicing rowing, biking and running on the Yakima Greenway. She says her goal is to finish the race and challenge herself.
You do not have to be an experienced athlete to participate, Paulson said.
“It’s a very welcoming group,” he said. “Very few of us would even consider ourselves athletes, we’re just normal people with kids and lives and no one is here to judge anybody on how fast they are. Just come out. You won’t know what you can do until you actually try it.”
If you are interested in checking out the race without competing in it, Yakima residents should consider volunteering at the race to gain a level of familiarity with it, Paulson said.