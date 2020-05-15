The Yakima Greenway plans to take its signature event virtual this summer with Gap2Gap 2.0.
With large gatherings not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit organization announced Friday it will offer a different way for people to compete and stay active. Teams and individuals can register for $25 per person to bike, run and kayak against each other between June 22 and July 6 along the greenway.
Course maps for the 10-mile road bike, two-mile trail run, three-mile road run, five-mile mountain bike and pond kayak will be released a week before the start date. Competitors must use the Strava GPS app while completing the race during the two-week period to receive an official time and be eligible for awards.
All social distancing guidelines must be followed and participants should be respectful to any traffic on the course, which will be marked. Legs don’t need to be completed back-to-back as they would be at the typical event.
Volunteers will marshal the pond kayak leg from 5-8:30 p.m. on June 26 to provide assistance and offer a small supply of kayaks. Volunteers will also offer direction for the mountain bike leg from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 27 and the trail run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 28.
A shortened version of the road bike and road run will be offered for younger racers as part of a participation-only event without timing and awards.
The Greenway plans to host an awards ceremony through social media to recognize the top individuals and teams of 2-5 people in various categories and age groups.