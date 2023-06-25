Yakima Valley's turning to reinforcements after a slow start, including two familiar faces fresh off of successful college seasons.
Tyler Frieders shined as the Pippins' reliable ace a year ago, throwing mostly to catcher Jake Borst, who played a team-high 36 games. Both workhorses needed only a short break following their junior year before joining the Yakima Valley roster on Tuesday.
Manager Kyle Krustangel put Frieders right to work and he didn't give up any earned runs through his first five innings, although a pair of errors and a two-out, two-run double in the sixth ended up costing him a loss. Borst has already taken advantage of his opportunities as he slowly works his way into the lineup, recording two singles and an RBI in five at-bats.
"It really helps to bring guys that know what we're about," Krustangel said Tuesday before the Pippins lost three straight to Ridgefield to fall to 6-12. "They're also two good players that play the battery. You can never be too good behind the dish or have too many good guys on the mound."
Playing for championships
Krustangel wouldn't be surprised to see West Coast League pitcher of the year type numbers from Frieders this summer.
The righthander posted a 3.00 ERA to go along with a 7-2 record and 48 strikeouts in a team-high 72 innings last season. That success carried over to his first year at MidAmerica Nazarene, where he earned a starting role and threw 92 2/3 innings for a team that made a surprise run to the NAIA World Series.
Frieders threw 209 pitches in five days at the conference tournament, but his best performances came in early March. He struck out 34 combined batters in three straight starts of seven innings with just one run allowed, including 17 against Central Methodist on March 20.
"That's probably some of the best pitching I've had in my life for sure, especially the one game with the 17," Frieders said. "It's just a different feeling when you're having those kind of games and you just look back on it and you don't even really know what you did, necessarily."
Meanwhile, Borst once again provided a steady presence behind the plate during a historic season for Cal State San Bernardino. He started 43 of 65 games as the Coyotes set 31 school records, including 46 wins, and reached the semifinals in the 32-year-old program's first Division II World Series appearance.
Second team all-conference catcher Garrett Macias allowed Borst to spend more time playing designated hitter or resting than he did the previous spring, when he started 35 games as catcher. But he still found himself behind the plate for the vast majority of the postseason and scored the second of three runs in a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to eliminate No. 1 Millersville, 6-5.
"It was exciting," Borst said. "We had our nickname, it was the 'Heart Attack Yotes' because we always came back, always gave our fans a heart attack. So it was something special, something really cool to be a part of."
Creating chemistry
Both Borst and Frieders also enjoyed playing a part in Yakima Valley's red-hot second half a summer ago.
The Pippins won 19 of their last 23 games to reach the West Coast League playoffs for the second straight season. Frieders, the top pitcher for Krustangel's 2021 Yakima Valley College team that won its last 18 games, also started six games for the Pippins when they reached the West Coast League championship that summer.
He said keeping everyone relaxed and having fun will be just as important as his performances on the mound to bring a winning culture to this year's group.
"You can have all the talent in the world, but if your guys don't get along, it's going to be hard to win a lot of games when everyone's playing individual ball and just trying to play for themselves," Frieders said. "So I think it's fun to try to get a group together because you're trying to not only build a team on the field, but you're building a team outside of the field."
For the second straight season, he'll also be auditioning to earn a spot on his next team. Since he recently earned a degree in Psychology and MNU doesn't offer graduate scholarships, he'll look to find either another school for one more year of college eligibility or perhaps a roster spot on an Independent pro team.
Borst emphasized the importance of players buying into Krustangel's culture, and he's eager to provide power to a lineup with just 16 extra basehits and four homers through 19 games. The catcher's set to go back to CSUSB for one more season to finish his degree in Criminal Justice after blasting seven home runs this spring.
He's also looking forward to spending more time in Yakima with fellow college teammates Ryan Graves and Andrick Jones, who also joined the Pippins this week. Krustangel's also optimistic about the addition of Josh Hankins, a Coppin State transfer headed to Gonzaga next season, and believes the newcomers should help shore up his team's weaknesses.
"I like our talent, I like our arms," Krustangel said. "(We've) just got to put it together for more than one night. It needs to start happening in bunches and when it does, we'll like the results."
