SPOKANE — Trista Hull turned it loose Friday night, and as a result La Salle's girls are into next week's Class 1A state quarterfinals.
The 6-foot-2 junior scored 26 points to lead the fifth-seeded Lightning to a 55-32 humbling of No. 4 Freeman in regional play at West Valley High School.
Gillian Martin and Leah Ashby netted 10 points each for La Salle, which will take a 20-3 record into a 3:45 p.m. quarterfinal in the Yakima Valley SunDome next Thursday.
Freeman (20-3), which had a 15-game win streak snapped, will play a first-round game on Wednesday.
LA SALLE — L. Lancaster 2, Gillian Martin 10, Sigler 0, Leah Ashby 10, Stohr 4, Trista Hull 26, Newman 3, Klebaum 0.
FREEMAN — Denenney 2, McLean 3, Aldendorf 0, Ellis Crowley 10, Chisholm 7, Gilbert 0, Phillips 2, Parisotto 5, Jo. Goldsmith 2, Ja. Goldsmith 1.
La Salle=11=15=15=14=—=55
Freeman=8=12=8=4=—=32
---
1B BOYS
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE 55, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 51: At Wenatchee, Tyler Groeneweg scored 25 points and Anthony Mendoza tallied 11 for the Knights, who led in the fourth quarter before ACH rallied and sealed the win at the foul line.
ACH (16-8), which was seeded No. 10, advances to Spokane to play Rainier Christian in a first-round, loser-out game on Wednesday. Sunnyside Christian, seeded No. 15, ended its season at 14-11.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Moore 3, Van Wieringen 3, Jech 5, Wagenaar 4, Anthony Mendoza 11, Tyler Groeneweg 25.
A-C-HARTLINE — Gerard 5, D. Isaak 3, Roberts 2, Brayton Schafer 14, Reece Isaak 21, Murray 5, McWalter 2, Correia 3.
Sunnyside Chr.=13=15=15=8=—=51
A-C-Hartline=13=15=14=13=—=55
---
1B GIRLS
CLALLAM BAY 57, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 51: At Mount Tahoma, junior Olivia Hull struck for 22 points and Connie Yallup and Chloe Swanson combined for 20 for the Crusaders, who fell just short in a bid for a trip to Spokane next week.
Yallup grabbed 13 rebounds and Hull put together 10 boards and six steals for RC, which finished its season at 11-11.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — C. Swanson 9, Bell 0, Matthews 0, Vance 0, Connie Yallup 10, Sanders 0, A. Hull 7, Olivia Hull 22, G. Swanson 2, Shields 1.
CLALLAM BAY — Tyree 0, Clemmons 7, Cedar Johnson 12, Patience Swan 12, Jimmicum 5, Amber Swan 19, Signor 2, Littleton 0.
Riverside Chr.=11=11=8=21=—=51
Clallam Bay=10=11=13=23=—=57
RC highlights: O. Hull 10 rebs, 6 stls; Yallup 13 rebs.