CBBN

Davis at West Valley

Eastmont at Eisenhower

Sunnyside at Wenatchee

CWAC

Othello at Selah

East Valley at Ephrata

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

SCAC West

Zillah at La Salle

EWAC West

White Swan at Highland

Granger at Cle Elum

Nonleague

Naches Valley at Grandview

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment