West Valley defeated Davis on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

Results from Friday night's high school basketball in the Yakima Valley. Scores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

CBBN

Moses Lake at West Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Davis at Eastmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wenatchee at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Selah, 7:15 p.m.

East Valley at Wapato, 7:15 p.m.

Prosser at Grandview, 7:15 p.m.

Quincy at Toppenish, 7:15 p.m.

SCAC

Highland at Cle Elum, 7:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Goldendale at Zillah, 7:30 p.m.

Greater Columbia

Sunnyside Christian vs. Yakama Tribal at Granger, 7:30 p.m.

Bickleton at Trout Lake, 6 p.m.

Central Washington

Riverside Christian at Pateros, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

CBBN

Moses Lake at West Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Davis at Eastmont, 5:45 p.m.

Wenatchee at Eisenhower, 5:45 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Selah, 5:45 p.m.

East Valley at Wapato, 5:45 p.m.

Prosser at Grandview, 5:45 p.m.

Quincy at Toppenish, 5:45 p.m.

SCAC

Highland at Cle Elum, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Goldendale at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Greater Columbia

Sunnyside Christian vs. Yakama Tribal at Granger, 6 p.m.

Central Washington

Riverside Christian at Pateros, 6:30 p.m.