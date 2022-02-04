Having earned all-league honors as a freshman, senior guard Mia Rodriguez has a full investment in this Eisenhower girls basketball program.
And how far Rodriguez and the Cadets have come.
“When I was a freshman it was pretty tough. We were always the underdog and people expected the worst from us,” she said of the 5-16 season in 2019. “It’s been a long grind, but it’s been worth it. I feel like we deserve this, the way we’ve stuck with it.”
With Rodriguez’s 13 points, team-high six rebounds and versatile floor game providing leadership, the Cadets turned back a surging Davis squad with a 63-46 victory Friday night and improved to 9-0 in CBBN play and a step closer to the program’s first league title in 16 years.
To preserve the unbeaten league run, the Cadets had to dig deep on Tuesday to win a road game at Wenatchee when the team was without its top two scorers, Kiana Yesiki and Analyssa Maldonado. But Rodriguez was there to slow things down and get the job done, scoring a team-high 16 points in a 58-54 win.
“When I was a freshman I had to be a leader for that team, so I kind of went back to that,” she said. “I my mind, I just wasn’t going to have us lose that game. We had to keep this going.”
With all personnel on hand Friday, Eisenhower took a different approach than its first meeting with Davis two weeks earlier, when the Cadets’ shooters hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and 10 for the game. This time only one 3-pointer fell in the first half, but Ike penetrated and worked inside more for a 31-19 lead at the break.
During the first half, after Davis rallied to pull even at 13-13 late in the opening period, Ike’s bench produced three consecutive baskets with field goals from Leslie Sanchez, Anna Hull and Ashley Serna. That sparked a 12-0 run and put the home team firmly in charge.
“That’s really important to have that depth,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes we have off days shooting, whoever it is, and you need that bench to keep us going.”
Yesiki led all scorers with 19 points and was honored after her first basket for reaching 1,000 points in her career, which started at Archbishop Murphy and included the last three season at Ike. Rodriguez, Maldonado and Nevaeh Lopez each hit a 3-pointer.
At 9-0 in league and 13-3 overall with their sixth straight win, the Cadets host Wenatchee on Saturday and Sunnyside next Friday. If it’s needed, a makeup at Eastmont would be scheduled for Feb. 12. A victory over Wenatchee would clinch the league title since Ike has already swept second-place Moses Lake.
The prize for finishing first or second is advancing directly to the district championship game on Feb. 18.
Davis, which came in having won four in a row, got 16 points from Esmeralda Galindo and a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds from Shayla Allen-Greggs.
The Pirates sit at 5-4 in league with games remaining against Eastmont, Moses Lake and West Valley. The No. 3 and 4 seeds will host district play-in games on Feb. 15.
DAVIS — Navarro 0, Johnson 5, Esmeralda Galindo 16, Carrillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 0, Patterson 6, Bueno 0, Shayla Allen-Greggs 12.
EISENHOWER — Lopez 7, Maldonado 9, Mia Rodriguez 13, Ramos 3, Ceballos 0, Serna 4, Sanchez 2, Hull 4, Tobiness 2, Kiana Yesiki 19.
Davis=13=6=11=16=—=46
Eisenhower=17=14=17=15=—=63
Highlights: Allen-Greggs (D) 11 rebs, 4-4 FT; Leilani Johnson (D) 6 rebs; Nevaeh Patterson (D) 6 rebs; Rodriguez (E) 6 rebs, 4 stls; Yesiki (E) 9-16 FGs.
