After spending two fruitful years at the Olympic Training Center, Cameron Guerin is getting her college career underway.
The four-time state wrestling champion from Davis has started her freshman year at McKendree University, a Midwest powerhouse which is the reigning NCAA national champion.
"At some point I knew I wanted college to be on a parallel path with my wrestling career and the time was right," Guerin said in a recent interview with TrackWrestling. "Online education is available (at the OTC), but I'd feel like I was missing something."
When the OTC in Colorado Springs shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Guerin came home to Yakima and spent three months basically training on her own. Her commitment to McKendree, located in Lebanon, Ill., follows two full years of elite training and competing after graduating from Davis in 2018.
"I absolutely loved it and don't regret going there at all," she said. "I really grew there. Being around a lot of older, mature wrestlers was cool because I got to see how they handle themselves on and off the mat. The traveling and training were the best. It was a great experience."
Guerin had qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials before the pandemic shut everything down and postponed all international competition until next year.
Just before the shutdown, McKendree captured the inaugural National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship in March, scoring 191 points with five champions. One of those champions, Emma Bruntil, is a close friend of Guerin's and a former Mat Classic winner from Washington.
"At first I wondered how it's going to be and how I would adjust," Guerin said. "But the transition so far has been amazing. We haven't had scheduled practices yet and we're still waiting on what the season will be like, but I love it here."