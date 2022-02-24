Of the 17 Valley basketball teams headed into regional play on Friday and Saturday, only five get to stay relatively close to home and avoid a lengthy trip across the state.
But, for four of them, the price is steep.
Davis High School is hosting five games — two on Friday and three on Saturday — and four of them are elimination games with only Ellensburg’s unbeaten girls advancing on to state next week no matter the outcome of Saturday’s tripleheader finale against Washougal at 4 p.m.
Three of the games at Davis feature local teams with No. 12 seeds facing No. 13s — Mabton’s girls vs. St. George’s on Friday at 6 p.m., Grandview’s boys vs. Enumclaw on Saturday at noon followed by Cle Elum’s boys vs. Northwest Christian at 2 p.m.
Wapato’s ninth-seeded girls have the Friday nightcap at 8 p.m. against No. 16 Overlake.
All regional games involving seeds 9 through 16 are elimination games with the winner moving on to state tournaments on Wednesday, which features another round of loser-out games. The regional games for seeds 1 through 8 will send the losers to Wednesday’s round while the winners advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Wapato’s girls got the dreaded No. 9 seed — one spot away from a guaranteed spot at state — but playing in Yakima eases that disappointment.
“The Wapato community follows our program very closely and we have a great fan base, so having a game here in the Valley is a big bonus for all of us,” said Wapato coach Joe Blodgett. “We’d like a higher seed, sure, but we’re happy being close to home and we’re excited to play. It’s all about controlling what you can and moving forward in the tournament.”
Blodgett has an 18-4 team that is close to a full remake from last spring. Two all-league seniors graduated and this season’s top scorers are freshman Trinity Wheeler and junior transfer KK Bass. Nevertheless, the Wolves’ trademark brand of pressure and quickness has produced an offense that’s averaging 66 points a game.
“It’s been up and down with such a new team and with that inexperience comes a big learning curve,” noted Blodgett, who’s in his 12th season at Wapato. “We’ve gotten into foul trouble from time to time, but it’s a good group that works hard, maybe the best we’ve had with that. These kids love to compete.”
Given that three of their four losses were to fifth-seeded Zillah and the other was at No. 3 Cashmere, Blodgett and his Wolves are stinging a bit from the single-elimination seed. That’s the case as well for Grandview’s boys, who won the CWAC league title by two games, slipped a step at district and fell to Prosser but still posted a 17-6 record.
But, like Blodgett, Grandview’s sixth-year coach Frankie Medina likes the consolation prize.
“We would like the seeding to be higher but it’s worked out pretty well being close to home,” he said. “Our league was really tough and our kids were consistent through the whole season. They learned how to win close games by making plays down the stretch.”
Medina starts three seniors but his top two scorers are junior Julian Garza and sophomore Levi Dorsett. It’s a balanced crew without a primary go-to threat and one that has improved greatly since its 5-8 spring season.
“These guys made a commitment in the summer to put in the work and mesh together as a team,” said Medina, a 2007 Grandview graduate who played on multiple state-trophy teams. “It’s nice to have this kind of balance. We’ve seen different guys step up in different moments.”
Ellensburg’s second-seeded girls and their vicious defense, which has held opponents under 20 points 11 times, has been waiting for a challenge all season. They should get it against No. 7 Washougal and Idaho recruit Jaiden Bea.
A victory would send the 22-0 Bulldogs into next Thursday’s 2A quarterfinals at 2 p.m. and into the opposite semifinal bracket from top-seeded Tumwater, should the Thunderbirds get by No. 8 Burlington-Edison on Saturday.
Mabton’s girls and Cle Elum’s boys are on remarkably similar tracks in the 2B tournament. Both won EWAC West regular-season titles, both were second in the district tournament, both are seeded No. 12 this weekend and both are playing opponents from Spokane.
If not for a pair of losses to No. 2 Warden, Mabton would be undefeated in 2022, and the EWAC boys certainly didn’t get any love in the seeding process. Cle Elum’s only losses were to 2A Ellensburg and Burbank, the EWAC district champion that got a No. 10 seed despite a 21-1 record.
