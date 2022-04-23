Local MMA fans saw no shortage of action in a great night for Yakima Valley fighters as Cagesport made its debut at the Yakima SunDome on Saturday night.
Only one of eight fights reached the third round, capped off by Richard Foster’s second-round submission to take the heavyweight title from Sua Tuani. Foster, who lived in Selah and Yakima while training full-time with the late Rich Guerin for more than 15 years, avenged an earlier loss to Tuani by arm triangle before celebrating with Guerin’s wife, Julie, and daughter Cameron.
“We don’t have professional fights here in Yakima very often,” said Foster, who lives in Goldendale but spent significant time preparing for Saturday’s fight by training alongside police officers in Yakima. “So to be able to come back here and fight here is just a dream come true.”
Another hometown fighter, Charon Spain, came out full of energy and hit hard from the opening bell in his fight against Bobby McIntyre. After barely escaping a pair of Round 1 submission attempts, Spain earned a knockout with a violent takedown less than two minutes into the second round.
The occasional boxer who spent most of his childhood in Yakima and now works as a store manager at Just Sports in Valley Mall drew perhaps the biggest cheer of the night during his introduction. Following the win, he reveled in a seemingly endless line of fans wanting hugs and photos, some of whom wore T-shirts he made specifically for the fight.
“That was so energizing and so amazing,” said Spain, who dislocated his pinky and needed stitches on a cut to his forehead after what was named the Rich Guerin Fight of the Night. “I loved every single second about it, especially with the support from the fanbase that I have here.”
Another former Yakima MMA fighter, Luis Iniguez, captured his second CageSport title by defeating Albert Tadevosyan in the only fight decided by the judges. The Pasco native won by split decision after an exhausting five rounds featuring some early action on the ground and several significant punches from both men.
“It was just a matter of will, just pushing through,” said Iniguez, who also owns the welterweight title. “In the exchanges I think I caught him a lot cleaner than he did me.”
Another winner, Juan Figueroa, recalled visiting the SunDome multiple times as a kid who grew up in Sunnyside before moving to Mt. Vernon at age 11. He still has plenty of family and friends in the Lower Valley, many of whom came to see him fight Josh McPherson in a heavyweight bout.
After a takedown, Figueroa earned a quick knockout by pummeling his opponent until the referee quickly ended the fight. He said he’ll be ready to fight as soon as next week and he wants to come back to Yakima for another opportunity.
“There’s no other way to explain it, we’re just a whole different breed in the 509,” Figueroa said.
A long history of accomplished combat sport athletes from the Yakima Valley includes Cameron Guerin and Julian Erosa, both of whom stepped into the cage for recognition from adoring fans. Guerin never lost during her four-year career at Davis and has won two NCAA titles at McKendree, among many other accolades.
Erosa has won four of his last five UFC fights, highlighted by a Fight of the Night split decision defeat of Steven Peterson last February. He trained at Yakima MMA with Foster, Spain and another fighter at Saturday’s event, Wyatt Gonzalez. Erosa has fought the majority of his professional matches for CageSport.
“The fact that CageSport is here in Yakima, it’s come full circle so it means everything,” said Erosa, who built up his resume by winning two titles with CageSport. “Rich was my coach for so many years and he was like a father figure to me and Julie a mother figure to me.”
Along with the fights came the big announcement that Yakima MMA will return to give kids in the area a supportive place to learn from experts in several different disciplines. Foster said he’s looking forward to being a part of it and doing what he can to grow the legacy of MMA in Yakima.
Results: Aasin Liberato d. Ikona Mamiya, 1st rd. TKO; Quenton Hansen d. Dylan Blakesley, 2nd rd. submission (arm bar); Adland Benson d. Nick Mills, 1st rd. submission (guillotine); Juan Figueroa d. Josh McPherson, 1st rd. TKO; Kris Ruffin d. Wyatt Gonzalez, 2nd rd. TKO; Charon Spain d. Bobby McIntyre, 2nd rd. TKO; Luis Iniguez d. Albert Tadevosyan, split decision; Richard Foster d. Sua Tuani, 2nd rd. submission (arm triangle).
