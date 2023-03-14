The beginning of March Madness is always an interesting time to examine coaching trees and an obvious one for our region is that of Gonzaga's Mark Few, whose former assistant Tommy Lloyd has a No. 2 seed in Arizona.
But also in the NCAA tournament, and for the second year in a row, is Boise State and the program's all-time winningest coach Leon Rice.
That name is not only familiar to the Zags but also to Yakima Valley College, where before joining Gonzaga he was a part of Dean Nicholson's coaching tree.
Rice, now in his 13th season with the Broncos, was assistant to the legendary Nicholson at YVC for two seasons in 1995-96 and 1996-97, joined him as a co-head coach the next year and took over as head coach for the 1998-99 campaign. YVC won a school-record 31 games in 1999 and in those four seasons the program was 103-26.
Departing to join Gonzaga's staff for the 1999-2000 season, Rice spent 11 seasons under Few while the program elevated to a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs were 291-73 in Rice’s time in Spokane with a school-record 29 wins in 2002 and 2006 and four trips to the Sweet 16.
Rice took over at Boise State in 2010-11 and this season's 24-9 team is his 10th squad to reach 20 wins and his fourth to qualify for the NCAA tournament. It's an extra special team for Rice since his son, Max, is the second-leading scorer on the team. The top scorer is Tyson Degenhart, a Mount Spokane graduate.
After posting a 13-5 mark in the Mountain West and reaching the conference semifinals, Boise State received a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Northwestern (21-11) in the West Region on Thursday in Sacramento. The Broncos beat WSU 71-61 in November.
Last year, with a No. 8 seed, Boise State fell to No. 9 Memphis 64-53 in the first round to complete a 27-8 season.
