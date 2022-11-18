A former Yakima County Commissioners clerk will be among those watching World Cup matches inside a joint operations center at Qatar’s U.S. Embassy.
Melissa Paul and her husband never intended to leave Yakima, their home of 14 years, let alone move halfway across the world during a global pandemic. But after he accepted a position at the small Middle Eastern country’s embassy in 2020, she saw a posting for a job as the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service liaison for the World Cup.
“It was a fun opportunity to get to be a part of the World Cup in some way and the DSS is a very interesting organization,” Paul said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The agency’s primary task will be ensuring the safety and well-being of the U.S. men’s national team, as well as American media, corporate sponsors and fans. DSS employees will work with Qatari partners to ensure everything runs smoothly and address any problems that might arise during the four-week tournament that begins when Qatar faces Ecuador on Sunday.
Paul felt qualified in part because of her role as a “team mom” for the county’s board of commissioners, which included preparing schedules, facilitating meetings and handling media requests. She’s always loved sports, although she acknowledged a preference for football over soccer.
When the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars played in London this season, Paul and her husband made the trip over to catch the game. Shortly after the family arrived in Qatar one of her kids joined the local Little League organization, and a fellow parent reaching out led Paul to become the executive board’s vice president.
Getting ready
FIFA’s controversial decision in December 2010 to award the world’s biggest sporting event to Qatar set in motion a massive preparation effort by the country only 162 square miles larger than Yakima County.
Along with seven new stadiums built primarily by migrant workers in reportedly dangerous and sometimes deadly conditions, the wealthy nation installed miles of highways and sidewalks. To help accommodate what’s expected to be more than one million visitors, Paul said the country’s set up cruise ships to serve as floating hotels.
“The whole country has been invested in this, not only on a financial level but just personally,” Paul said, noting it’s nice to no longer see construction everywhere. “It’s their shining moment and I think everyone’s tremendously excited and hopeful that it’s going to be a really good event.”
Qatar’s capital has grown considerably since Paul arrived in Doha less than three years ago. They’ve even built an entirely new subway system to improve public transportation that will allow officials to prohibit driving in central Doha during the World Cup.
Paul’s spent nearly a year working with DSS to coordinate how everyone can move around safely and arrive where they need to be on time. Naturally, the agency’s become busier lately and it will be the lead at the embassy’s joint operations center, where multiple governmental groups will contribute to 24/7 operations.
“There’s a lot to it,” Paul said. “But it’s been really neat to get to work with so many different agencies and get to support this event, and then of course I get to work with our Qatari partners.”
Last month, Paul and others with DSS observed as Qatar held the second of two multi-day crisis management exercises. Several scenarios such as a bomb in the metro were simulated to allow security teams to practice how they would react if disaster strikes.
Welcoming the world
American players arrived earlier this week, setting up training camp at Doha’s Al Gharafa Stadium.
Paul said all 32 teams have their own facilities and host hotels where everyone can stay. Qatar offers some extra help for the security teams led by the DSS.
The United States will open tournament play against Wales Monday night and Paul said she bought tickets to attend the match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. She’s already visited the field at Doha’s Al Thumama, where the U.S. is scheduled to face Iran in the final match of group play for both teams.
Fans can expect hot and humid weather with temperatures in the mid-80s by next week, although Paul said Qatar’s taken steps such as planting more trees and even painting asphalt blue to try to cool down the desert. She also said fans may be surprised by the driving in Qatar as well as the food, which includes a ban on pork throughout the conservative Muslim country.
Alcohol is also limited, although Paul said there are ways to acquire it and some fan areas will sell alcohol during the World Cup. Schools shut down for the duration of the tournament to reduce traffic and Paul said various dance groups and artists line the streets of Doha.
“It’s a very festive type of thing,” Paul said. “There’s different vendors and different food booths.”
Qatar has expressed its desire to become more of a tourist destination even after the soccer ends, and Paul said the country appears to be making progress in addressing human rights concerns and improving regulations for workers. She’ll stay with her family through the end of her husband’s assignment in 2024, when they plan to return to Yakima.
