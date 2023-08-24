Don Shelton, former Yakima Herald-Republic sportswriter who became Seattle Times sports editor and executive editor, current YH-R sports editor Michael Ambrose and sports reporter Luke Thompson, will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.