Opportunities to go outside will keep growing when the Forest Service opens the vast majority of its trailheads and day-use facilities this Friday.
The agency announced plans for a phased re-opening in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest to follow the example of its partners in Washington State. Some areas and trailheads still covered in snow will open later and amenities such as restrooms, garbage service and water facilities will be limited.
The Forest Service emulated state agencies by closing all developed recreation sites in Washington on March 27 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. State Parks, the Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reopened most recreational lands on May 5 and the Bureau of Land Management reopened its Yakima River Canyon sites on May 7.
All campgrounds will remain closed until Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan. The Forest Service said Boulder Cave and other popular areas located within campgrounds will open with those campgrounds, likely sometime in June.
Another Forest Service release on Tuesday noted South Fork Tieton Road No. 1000 will be closed through at least May 29 in the Conrad Meadows Area, 30 miles southwest of Naches. Culvert repair to fix erosion will prevent access from milepost 12.3 to 12.1, where roads No, 1000 and No. 1070 intersect.
For more information about outdoor recreation on Forest Service lands, go to www.fs.usda.gov/okawen.