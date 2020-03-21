It’s arguably the best few weeks of the sports calendar — March Madness, Final Four, Opening Day and Masters.
One by one, though, a microscopic opponent shut them all down. Even WrestleMania and its buffed-up battlers weren’t safe.
Days full of buzzer-beaters, bracket-busters and the occasional blowout have been replaced with seemingly endless hours of social distancing, hand-wringing (and washing) and empty shelves.
Even when there seems to be a break from COVID-19, as CBS was providing Saturday by rebroadcasting past NCAA basketball classics, it’s interrupted by a news conference.
Nobody knows when sports will return.
Hopefully you have a DVR bursting with your team’s biggest wins. If not, maybe we can help.
Sports reporters Scott Spruill and Luke Thompson, and sports editor Jerrel Swenning came up with their lists of favorite movies and books.
If you haven’t viewed or read them, give ’em a shot.
It’ll help fill some of the the time until some normalcy returns.
MOVIES SPRUILL
1 “Chariots of Fire,” 1981. This is my favorite movie of all-time, period. The true story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams as sprinters who become British teammates at the 1924 Olympics in Paris. When asked to do this ranking, I watched it again and anticipated each savory line. Not sorry.
2“The Natural,” 1984. Watch that final scene when Roy Hobbs homers into the lights, see the sparks reflected in Pop Fisher’s glasses, listen to that music and try not to get chills. Can’t be done, at least not for me.
3 “Rocky,” 1976. Yes, there’s a trend here with these dates — I’m old. Or they haven’t made a truly great sports movie lately. An Oscar for best picture that, like Apollo Creed, nobody saw coming.
4 “Field of Dreams,” 1989. A cornfield that whispers, sold. While this is Kevin Costner’s film, the best stuff comes from Burt Lancaster, whose description of stretching a double into a triple is pure gold.
5 “Moneyball,” 2011. There were lots of ways to go here, like Hoosiers, Bull Durham and Invictus (Talladega Nights feels like a whole different category). But this was an awesome movie from start to finish.
SWENNING
1 “Slap Shot,” 1977. A hilarious look at minor-league hockey in a crumbling town with Paul Newman at his best. Word of warning if you’re gonna watch this — it’s not meant for younger kids.
2 “Bad News Bears,” 1976. I’m going with the Walter Matthau edition here, not the remake. Overbearing parents, bullies, youth sports that play favorites — this one still holds up ... right up until the beer in the dugout.
3 “Hoosiers,” 1986: One of the many and best David-and-Goliath sports movies. The casting of actual basketball players makes the action work. A side note: I had the soundtrack and often played it traveling to and from Pullman during college. Since the Eastern Washington landscape resembles that of the movie’s opening, it seemed fitting.
4 “Miracle,” 2004: I was too young to actually remember the 1980 Winter Olympics, so this movie and documentaries will have to do. Herb Brooks’ (portrayed by Kurt Russell) pregame speech is unforgettable — if only for his plaid pants.
5 “Bang the Drum Slowly,” 1973: Needed a tear-jerker on the list and this early Robert De Niro movie just edges “Brian’s Song.” The friendship between De Niro’s Bruce Pearson and Henry Wiggen (Michael Moriarty) is as much unlikely as it is touching.
THOMPSON
1 “Space Jam,” 1996. The star-studded cast of Bugs Bunny, Michael Jordan and Bill Murray turned this creative, hilarious basketball movie into a cult classic.
2 “The Sandlot,” 1993. It’s impossible not to enjoy this fun story about a bunch of kids who just want to play baseball all summer and wind up getting into quite a few pickles.
3 “Victory!” 1981. The unlikely story of a team of Allied captives with Sylvester Stallone at goalkeeper against the Nazis provides a different, more lighthearted perspective of World War II. Plus, you get to see lots of Pele playing soccer.
4 “Chariots of Fire,” 1981. An unforgettable soundtrack buoys the riveting story of two determined runners in this Best Picture winner.
5 “The Two Escobars,” 2010. ESPN’s harrowing documentary delves into the inescapable connection between the fortunes of Colombia’s national soccer team and the country’s most infamous drug lord.
BOOKS
SPRUILL
1 “Seabiscuit: An American Legend,” Laura Hillenbrand, 1999. I knew nothing about this horse-racing story until finding it at Powell’s Books in Portland. Hillenbrand’s historical narrative was remarkable and it led to a movie version in 2003 that should probably be among my top five. But I didn’t want to overplay the ponies.
2 “Into Thin Air,” Jon Krakauer, 1997. A journalist happened to be among those who reached the top of Mt. Everest on May 10, 1996, when eight climbers died. Very controversial, and Krakauer is brilliant.
3 “The Boys in the Boat,” Daniel James Brown, 2013. A book about rowing? Yes, believe me it works and it’s local — a UW eight-oared crew that represented the U.S. in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
4 “The Perfect Mile,” Neal Bascomb, 2004. Three runners on three continents chasing what was thought to be impossible — a mile in under four minutes. After the barrier is cracked in 1954, they all meet in one race.
5 “Shoe Dog,” Phil Knight, 2016. Yes, I turned back Friday Night Lights to make room here for Nike because I grew up in Oregon. Whatever my motives, this is still an amazing memoir from a guy who started by selling shoes out of the trunk of his car.
SWENNING
1 “Loose Balls: The Short Wild Life of the American Basketball Association,” Terry Pluto, 1990. This book leads you to believe that Will Ferrell’s “Semi-Pro” is more documentary than comedy. Like “Slap Shot,” it has some local relevance given Yakima’s minor-league history.
2 “A Season on the Brink,” John Feinstein, 1986. Given unfettered access to the Indiana basketball coach and its prickly coach Bob Knight, Feinstein reveals plenty. This book also helped spawn the follow-the-team-for-a-year genre.
3 “Summer of ‘49,” David Halberstam, 1989. If you’ve had too much of ESPN shoving the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry down your throat, then this would be a hard pass. If not, then it’s a great read about post-World War II baseball in America.
4 “The Ultimate Book of Sports Lists,” Andrew Postman and Larry Stone, 1990. I didn’t realize that Stone, columnist for The Seattle Times and former Herald-Republic reporter, was a co-author until years after I received the book for Christmas. The book has enough crazy facts and figures to make you the Cliff Clavin of most any gathering (at long as it’s 10 or less people).
5 “Pros and Cons: The Criminals Who Play in the NFL,” Jeff Benedict and Don Yeager, 1998. Not an easy or uplifting read, but the work the authors did collecting the dirt on NFL personnel, players and teams reveals how winning was (is?) paramount over decency.
THOMPSON
1 “The Soul of Baseball: A Road Trip Through Buck O’Neil’s America,” Joe Posnanski, 2007. An uplifting story of how one of the Negro Leagues’ most beloved figures always left a lasting, positive impression on baseball and those around him.
2 “How Soccer Explains the World: An Unlikely Theory of Globalization,” Franklin Foer, 2004. This intelligent series of essays about various clubs reveals just how intertwined soccer and politics have been throughout history all around the globe.
3 “The Sports Gene: Inside the Science of Extraordinary Athletic Performance,” David Epstein, 2014. This data-driven book takes an objective and compelling approach to answering difficult biological questions about how elite athletes are made.
4 “Class A: Baseball in the Middle of Everywhere,” Lucas Mann, 2014. A fascinating dive into the world of minor league baseball by a great young writer who spent a season in Iowa with the Clinton LumberKings.
