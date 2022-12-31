Just announced as Super Bowl MVP and handed the gleaming silver trophy with a vortex of celebration all around him, Cooper Kupp looked up, tried to collect himself and then took a moment to do the only thing that made him comfortable.
Looking down from the victory podium to the floor of SoFi Stadium, Kupp locked eyes with his wife, Anna, who was standing with their two kids, and he mouthed the words, 'I love you.'
Then, with Mike Tirico leaning in and asking how it all happened, he offered this: "I just don't feel deserving of this. God is just so good. I'm so thankful for the guys I get to be around, for the coaches, for my family. I don't know what to say."
What you said, Cooper, was pretty darn good, and exactly what the Davis graduate had shown everyone in Yakima, Cheney and Los Angeles.
A devoted family man, humble and spiritual to the core and, yes, an incredible athlete.
To assess the biggest sports stories of the year for 2022, what could be bigger than that? As hard as these types of things are to select let alone rank, especially in a year that was as impressive as any ever, we have local boy who put his head down, climbed the mountain and reached the top.
And it wasn't just that one magical day in February — the undeniable MVP trophy after catching two touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 1:25 left, to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati before all eyes and in the biggest game in all sports.
Spectacular as that was, there were three playoff games in January that paved the way to tight victories — 11 catches, 142 yards and two scores in the NFC championship and nine receptions, 183 yards and a touchdown to knock out defending champion Tampa Bay the previous week.
All that after locking up the rare and coveted triple crown of receiving — the NFL's most receptions in the regular season (145), touchdowns (16) and yards (1,947), the yardage being the second most in league history.
One week after the Super Bowl, our pages were full of big, fat headlines again. And in any other year the top part of this year-end review would be all about this — Mat Classic XXXIII.
Collectively, it was nothing short of a Valley landslide. Three team champions, two runner-up trophies, 23 individual state champions and 16 more in the championship finals. It was everywhere and all the time in the Tacoma Dome, where the state will likely see an encore in less than two months.
At the center of all this was Toppenish, which swept the 1A boys and single-class girls titles and became the first program to do it. The boys set a record that seems impossible to beat, even though this season's crew will certainly try, winning 10 of the 14 finals and amassing 402 points.
I remember whipping through my stories in the Dome that night and being forced to stop for a moment to stare at those final numbers. When I added together the scores for the teams that placed second, third and fourth, it was still short of the Wildcats. I'd never seen or heard of such a thing.
And, of course, there was plenty more. Granger's boys won a tense and tight duel against four-time 2B champion Tonasket, capturing six individual titles, and Toppenish's girls took eight qualifiers to Tacoma and they all medaled.
Of our top 2021 stories that got much bigger in 2022, Kupp wasn't the only one.
In June, Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp was selected with the 24th overall pick in the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, an exceptionally determined rise that brought his inspirational story to a much bigger audience.
Having played high school ball in Seattle, spent the 16-game pandemic season in 2021 at Yakima Valley College, and then impressing in the NBA's G League, Beauchamp jumped right into the Bucks' Summer League team and has garnered significant minutes during his ongoing rookie season. He had a 19-point game against Oklahoma City in November and 18 points against Utah on Dec. 17.
At the same time Beauchamp has remained true to his roots and values the connection, holding local events to give back to kids in Yakima.
Basketball was at the center of three of our other biggest stories in 2022.
Ellensburg's girls basketball team finished off a 26-0 season with a 2A state championship in the SunDome, a campaign built around a voracious defense that nobody could handle. Also in the neighborhood, Central Washington University's Samantha Bowman basically made rebounding nobody's business but her own.
And in one of the finest peak-at-the-right-time runs, Yakima Valley's men tore through the NWAC basketball tournament in March with a combination of dominant performances and unlikely comebacks.
Wow, coming through a whisper-quiet 2020 and then having a solid but measured reawaking in 2021, this was an epic year. At the top and with plenty of depth, just epic.
The bar is raised for 2023. Let's go.
