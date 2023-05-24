After a nearly three-decade absence, state track competition is back in Yakima. Here are five athletes to watch in the 1A, 1B and 2B boys and girls state meets at Zaepfel Stadium.
Reggie Witherspoon, Seattle Academy, jr.
Class 1A boys
The 1A meet records in the 100 and 200 are in deep trouble with the defending champion returning in elite form. Witherspoon turned in career bests last week of 10.54 and 21.50 and has a full season of stellar times to back those up. If conditions are right for Saturday's final, he may take down Ja'Warren Hooker's 26-year-old stadium record of 10.53.
Amare Fields, Bush, sr.
Class 1A boys
The overall state leader in the 800 ran 1:52.39 two weeks ago and that puts the 1A state meet record of 1:52.78 well within his sights. Saturday's 10 a.m. final should be loaded with last year's second- and third-place medalists back. Fields, who also came to Yakima with a best in the 1,600 of 4:18.5, anchors Bush's 4x400 in what should be a wide-open event.
Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, jr.
Class 1B boys
The Class 1B meet has a standout here who could compete at any level in the state. Cates has season bests of 6-8 in the high jump and 45-3.75 in the triple jump and is the defending state champion in both. Saturday's 1B high jump should be a dandy with two others over 6-6. With the top 1B marks in the 200 and long jump, Cates could make it a four-event sweep.
Braelyn Baker, Bear Creek, jr.
Class 1A girls
Just a junior, Baker will be the show-stopper who will bring Yakima a four-event wow factor. She is capable of bringing down three 1A meet and stadium records in the 100 (11.65), 200 (23.61) and 300 hurdles (42.60). She's the overall state leader in the 200 and 300 hurdles and has a best in the long jump of 18-8.25. Baker is the defending champion in all four events.
Josie McLaughlin, St. George's, so.
Class 2B girls
The Dragons rolled up 113 points in winning last year's 2B team title and McLaughlin will be doing everything she can to help them repeat. She's the defending champion in the 800 and 1,600, aiming to again anchor her 4x400 team to a victory, and she's entered the 400. McLaughlin has the legs for it, having won the 2B state cross country title in the fall.
ZAEPFEL STADIUM
HIGH SCHOOL RECORDS
BOYS
100: 10.53, Ja'Warren Hooker, Ellensburg, 1997.
200: 20.7h, Anthony Buchanan, University, 2000.
(20.88w, Darrell Robinson, Wilson, 1981)
400: 47.29, Ja'Warren Hooker, Ellensburg, 1997.
800: 1:50.99, Drew Schreiber, Eisenhower, 2014.
1,600: 4:14.29, Drew Schreiber, Eisenhower, 2014.
3,200: 9:10.60, Ben Johnston, North Central, 2010.
110H: 14.03, Jim Mahan, Meadowdale, 1981.
300H: 37.38, Kyle Schauble, Kamiakin, 2006.
4x100: 42.08, Davis, 1998.
4x400: 3:18.8, Davis, 1998.
Shot: 65-2.5, Ben Lindsey, Lynnwood, 1996.
Disc: 198-10, Ben Lindsey, Lynnwood, 1996.
Jav: 222-8, Sean Keller, Heritage, 2012.
HJ: 7-2.25, Terry Ellis, Pateros, 1978.
PV: 15-4, Josh Henrie, Nooksack Valley, 1995.
LJ: 23-9.25, Willie Turner, Davis, 1966 (24-6.5w).
TJ: 48-0.25, Ben McLean, Lincoln, 1981.
GIRLS
100: 11.93, Bree Skinner, Pasco, 1998.
200: 24.60, Esther Anderson, Davis, 2002.
400: 53.84, Becca Noble, Rogers, 2004.
800: 2:12.77, Amanda Miller, Eastmont, 2004.
1,600: 4:43.57, Amy-Eloise Neale, Glacier Peak, 2013.
3,200: 10:26.23, Amy-Eloise Neale, Glacier Peak, 2011.
100H: 14.14, Seville Broussard, Walla Walla, 1994.
300H: 43.12, Annette Helling, Central Valley, 1981.
4x100: 47.95, Lincoln, 1981.
4x200: 1:42.46, Davis, 2002.
4x400: 3:58.01, Eastmont, 2004.
Shot: 44-9.25, Alyssa Barrus, Ridgefield, 1995.
Disc: 140-11, Brittany Hinchcliffe, Capital, 2001.
Jav: 153-0, Sammy Freeman, Eisenhower, 2001.
HJ: 6-0, Mary Moore, Issaquah, 1981.
PV: 13-0, Marissa Berry, Southridge, 2015.
LJ: 19-9.75, Patsy Walker, Yelm, 1977.
TJ: 39-0, Katie Kress, Walla Walla, 1996.
