YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife extended its statewide fishing closures and the suspension of some hunting seasons in a release late Monday.
All recreational fishing and shellfishing will remain closed until at least May 4, in accordance with Governor Jay Inslee's announcement on Thursday. That will push back the opening of lowland lakes initially scheduled for April 25.
In addition, spring bear and turkey hunting seasons scheduled to start this month will be postponed. Late cougar hunting season set to end April 30 may remain open, and hunters can call the toll-free cougar hunting hotline at 1-866-364-4868 for more information.
Last week the wildlife department joined State Parks and Washington's Department of Natural Resources in extending closures of all state recreation lands through May 4.