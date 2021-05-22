GADSDEN, Ala. — Selah's Andrew Murphy wasted no time asserting himself in the second fight of his professional career Saturday afternoon.
The East Valley graduate delivered a devastating combination of punches to remain unbeaten with a first-round technical knockout of Nigel Farmer. A hard left hand into the body sent Farmer to the canvas for a second time, and he couldn't get back up before the referee stopped counting.
Former world champion Roy Jones Jr. quickly jumped into the ring to congratulate his up-and-coming young boxer, who was all smiles after taking virtually no hits during the short bout. Murphy's efforts drew significant praise from the commentator at the Rumble on the River III in Gadsden, Ala.
The 6-foot middleweight started much more aggressively than in his debut, when both fighters patiently waited for opportunities to strike. Murphy ended up going the full four rounds and defeating Jonathan Gonzalez by unanimous decision on March 27.