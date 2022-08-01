Boys 2nd Grade — JZamora 2, Paris SG 1; Yakima Rez Kids 7, Young Starz 6; Tune Squad 5, Big Greys 3; Mini Flight 5, Young Starz 4; Yakima Rez Kids 8, JZamora 1; Tune Squad 6, Mini Flight 5; Nose Pick & Roll 7, Triple Threat 6; Sunnyside Griz 9, Home Team 7; Yakima Rez Kids 7, Home Team 6; Triple Threat 8, Tune Squad 3; Championship Game: Sunnyside Griz 11, Nose Pick & Roll 6
Boys 3rd Grade Thunder — Team Hustle 9, Granger Ballerz 4; Selah Vikings 12, Mabton Ballerz 9; Rookies of the Year 10, Lil Ballerz 3; Selah Vikings 8, Team Hustle 7; Lil Ballerz 9, Selah Vikings 7; Championship Game: Rookies of the Year 12, Lil Ballerz7
Boys 3rd Grade Cavs — Warriors 10, Rebels 7; Lightning 3, Tune Squad 2; The Cool Kids 11, Warriors 5; Young Kings 8, Lightning 2; Heat Rising 9, Ball-Stars 8; Young Kings 9, The Cool Kids 7; Young Kings 7, Ball-Stars 5; Young Kings 11, Heat Rising 9; Championship Game: Young Kings 9, Heat Rising 8
Girls 3rd Grade — Fast Twitch 11, Lil Lady Ballers 5; TC Shooting Stars 9, Hoop Queens 4; TC Shooting Stars 8, Lil Lady Ballers 7; Championship Game: Fast Twitch 10, TC Shooting Stars 2
Boys 4th Grade Clippers — Flight 12, Mabton Ballerz 2; Baller Boyz 8, Raptors 2; Valley Villains 13, Team Legacy 9; Baller Boyz 10, Flight 5; Team Legacy 14, Baller Boyz 8; Championship Game: Valley Villains 18, Team Legacy 4
Boys 4th Grade Mavericks — Yakima Flight Boys 1, The Gentlemen’s Barbern 0; Money Boyz 13, Buzzer Beaters 12; Suntown Lunatics 5, Hoopin Hounds 4; Yakima Flight Boyz 8, Money Boyz 5; Yakima Flight Boyz 9, Hoopin Hounds 6; Championship Game: Suntown Lunatics 9, Yakima Flight Boyz 7
4th Grade Girls — Chaotic Cuties 9, Baller Angels 1; Baller Squad9, Fantastic Four 1; Fast Twitch 5, Storm 4; Baller Squad 11, Chaotic Cuties 9; Storm 9, Baller Squad 7; Championship Game: Fast Twitch 7, Storm 6;
5th Grade Boys — Ankle Breakers 15, Basket Busters 4; Zillah Hoops 12, Sting 9; Ankle Breakers 8; Killer 3s 12, Nitro 6; The Guys 11, Blue Chips 9; Nitro 15, Zillah Hoops 8; Blue Chips 17, Ankle Breakers 9; The Guys 15, Killer 3s 11; Blue Chips 17, Nitro 8; Blue Chips 21, Killer 3s 7; Championship Game: Blue Chips 19, The Guys 9
5th Grade Girls — Zillah Ball 6, Bad News Bears 5; Hoop Girlz 10, Storm 6; Lower Valley Randoms 6, Kennewick Crush 5; Lady Ballerz 10, Lady Dogs 5; Lady Dogs 7, Zillah Ball 6; Hoop Girlz 8, Kennewick Crush 4; Lady Ballerz 14, Lower Valley Randoms 10; Hoop Girlz 12, Lady Dogs 9; Lower Valley Randoms 8, Hoop Girlz 6; Championship Game: Lady Ballerz 13, Lower Valley Randoms 7
6th Grade Boys — Bad Boyz 13, Cookies & Kareem 8; The Noobz 19, EV Hoopers 8; Cookies & Kareem 14, The Noobz 12; Championship Game: Bad Boyz 14, Cookies & Kareem 13
6th Grade Girls — Heat 12, Wingz 3; Gunslingers 9, P-Town Ballers 6; Heat 10, Maverick 4; Gunslingers 12, Northwest Ballers 8; Dang it Heidi 12, Court Divas 5; Heat 9, Gunslingers 7; Heat 11, Court Divas 8; Heat 10, Dang it Heidi 8; Championship Game: Dang it Heidi 17, Heat 12;
7th Grade Boys Magic — Snap Krackle & Posterize 17, Wolves 6; EV Ballerz 11, Ball Boyz 9; Young Gunz 2, Killer 3s 0; EV Ballerz 11, Snap Krackle & Posterize 9; Killer 3s 12, EV Ballerz 10; Championship Game: Young Gunz 20, Killer 3s 4
7th Grade Boys Kings — Fearsome Foursome 19, Z Legends 7; UntunchaBullz 10, Allstars 9; Air Force One 13, Fearsome Foursome 10; Lower Valley Ballerz 11, UntouaBullz 7; Cereal Hoopers 18, Yakima Flight 14; Lower Vallet Ballerz 12, Air Force One 9; Yakima Flight 20, Lower Valley Ballerz 7; Championship Game: Cereal Hoopers 12, Yakima Flight 8
7th Grade Girls — Road Runners 9, Yakima Hoopers 3; Bomb.Com 4, Breeze 2; Hustlin’ Hoopers 8, Lady Leopards 7; Monstarz 4, Breeze 2; Road Runners 13, Bomb.Com 5; Monstarz 8, Hustlin’ Hoopers 6; Prosser Elite 11, Lightning 10; Pasco Heat 12, Yakima Punishers 4; Road Runners 20, Yakima Punishers 8; Monstarz 13, Lightning 12; Pasco Heat 12, Prosser Elite 10; Road Runners 10, Monstarz 7; Road Runners 14, Prosser Elite 13; Championship Game: Pasco Heat 14, Road Runners 7
8th Grade Boys Heat — Tri-City Elite 20, Splashers 12; Auntie Slayers 20, Helpless Hoopers 10; NBN 20, Bucket Heads 11; Tri-City Elite 20, Auntie Slayers 12; Tri-City Elite 20, Bucket Heads 10; Championship Game: NBN 20, Tri-City Elite 17
8th Grade Boys Blazers — Big Ballers 19, Splash Bros 7; Desolation Sound 20, Yak Town Ballers 7; 99 Problems 17, TC Triple Threat 12; Big Ballers 10, Desolation Sound 8; Big Ballers 20, TC Triple Threat 17; Big Ballers 12, 99 Problems 11; Championship Game: 99 Problems 15, Big Ballers 12;
8th Grade Girls — Slay Queens 11, Lady Pure 8; Elite Hoops 11, Riptides 8; Enforcers 12, Grampy’s Girls 10; Slay Queens 11, Elite Hoops 4; Grampy’s Girls 8, Slay Queens 7; Championship Game: Enforcers 17, Grampy’s Girls 15;
Boys 9th Grade — Dream Team 17, Hog Riders 16; Union Gap Sonics 12; Mighty Ballers 20, Splash N Dash 9; Triple Threat 18, Plateau Hopps 14; Dream Team 18, Plateau Hoops 9; Union Gap Sonics 16, Splash N Dash 15; Mighty Ballers 17, Triple Threat 15; Union Gap Sonics 16, Dream Team 15; Triple Threat 20, Union Gap Sonics 2; Triple Threat 17, Mighty Ballers 15; Championship Game: Mighty Ballers 20, Triple Threat 17;
Boys HS Grizzlies — Road Warriors 20, Legends 16; Selah Viks 18; Super Slide 16; Astoria 19, Big Boy Squad 17; Road Warriors 20, Selah Vikds 9; Big Boy Squad 18, Road Warriors 16; Astoria 20, Big Boys Squad 15; Championship Game: Big Boy Squad 20, Astoria 13;
Boys HS Bucks — Dem Boys 17, Ballerz 11; Geeks N Sneaks 1, Trio of Trouble 0; Davis 20, Ball Squad 10; Dem Boyz 20, Ball Squad 12: Dem Boys 19, Davis 16; Championship Game Davis 19, Dem Boyz 16,
Girls HS — Native Reign 13, EV Ballerz 9; Prosser Elite 14, 4 Stooges 11; IDK 12, Fun Four8; Giddy Hitterz 15, LV Ballerz 9; Native Reign 12, LV Ballerz 9; Prosser Elite 16, Fun Four 2; IDK 10, Giddy Hitter 6; Native Reign 17, Prosser Elite 13; Native Reign 14, Giddy Hitterz 12; Championship Game: IDK 12, Native Reign 10
HS CoEd — Nations 20, The Whistlepigs 18; Beauties & the Beast 2, Bricks & Chics 1; Beauties & the Beast 16, The Whisltepigs 14; Championship Game: Nations 20, Beauties & the Beast 9
Men’s 6’ Lakers — 4 Dudes 1 Ball 16, May the 3s be with you 8; The Straw Hats 2, Fourth Floor 1; 2 is better than 1 20, Familia 13; It’s up 20, Below Average 10; Rec Ballers 18, The Straw Hats 14; Da Boyz 20, Team Papi 9; 4 Dudes 1 Ball 20, The Straw Hats 14; 2 is better than 1 20, It’s up 18; Team Papi 11, 4 Dudes 1 Ball 10; 2 is better than 1 20, Killer threes 15; Da Boyz 16, Rec Ballers 14; 2 is better than 1 18, Team Papi 16; 2 is better than 1 20, Rec Ballers 15; Championship Game: Da Boyz 20, 2 is better than 1 15
Men’s 6’ Suns — Big Vatos 20, The Garbage Men 16; Junkyard Dogs 20, Elite Buckets 13; Straight Stripe 13, 3 ad D 12; Ball is Life 20, Los Cuatro Vatos 8; Guapos Borrachos 20, No Hops 9; Yak-town Hoopers 20, Family Ties 8; Big Vatos 20, Junkyard Dogs 19; Ball is Life 16, Straight Stripe 15; Big Vatos 18, Family Ties 16; Ball is Life 20, No Hops 10; Guapo Borrachos 20, Yak-town Hoopers 19; Ball is Life 20, Big Vatos 14; Yak-town Hoopers 20, Ball is Life 11; Championship Game: Grupo Borrachos 20, Yak-town Hoopers 1
Men’s 6’ Warriors — Basket Hounds 14, YSG 13; Brick Layers 20, Fighting Koalas 10; Harden The Paint 20, E-Money 12; Brick Layers 20, YSG 4; The Other Guys 20, 3-1 19; Basket Hounds 2, Team Heat Checks 1; Harden The Paint 20, YSN 7; JZFR 20, Z/G Town 18; Mama Giles 20, O Town Ballers 18; The Other Guys 16: Brick Layers 15; Harden The Paint 20, Basket Hounds 15; The Other Guys 20, O Town Ballers 17; Z/G Town 18, Harden The Paint 12; JZRF 16, Mama Giles 15; Z/G Town 20, The Other Guys 16; Z/G Town 20, Mama Giles 18; Championship Game: JZFR 20, Z/G Town 15
Women’s Open — Team 509 1, Team 7 Forfeit; H Girls 20, Team 10; Old Heads 20, Yakima Hoopers 6; Team 509: H Girls 13; Team 509 14, Yakima Hoopers 13; Championship Game: Old Heads 20, Team 509 4
Men’s Open Nets — Team United 1, Camas Allstars 0; Ux Ones 14, Mamba Number 5 11; Farm Boys 19, Pippen Ain’t Easy 17; Hermiston Vato’s 20, Doomsquad 17; Doomsquad 20, Team United 13; Ux Ones 16, Pippen Ain’t Easy 14; Hermiston Vato’s 20, Farm Boys 18; Ux Ones 20, Doomsquad 18; Farm Boys 20, Ux Ones 8; Championship Game: Hermiston Vato’s 20, Farm Boys 14
Men’s Open Knicks — Buckets 1, Only Friends 0; Elite 20, Outlawz 12; Donda Sports Academy 20, Swish 11; Outlawz 20, TMG 16; Elite 20, Buckets 8; Donda Sports Academy 20, Outlawz 9; Grease Boys 18, RockChuckers 15; K.W. Allstars 20, WSG 19; WSG 20, Elite 19; Donda Sports Academy 20, RockChuckers 16; Grease Boys 20, K.W. Allstars 11; WSG 20, Elite 19; K.W. Allstars 20, WSG 16; Championship Game: Grease Boys 20, K.W. Allstars 16
Men’s Open Celtics — Purp 18, Very Bad 12; Shades of Brown 20, Dutch Bros Yakima 1; 50 Cal 2, Northwest Hooligans 1; Gods 14, Borracho Boyz 8; Court Kings 20, Bakla Boyz 14; Who’s Who’s 18, Hoopers 8; Shades of Brown 20, Purp 16; Gods 20, 50 Cal 20; Shades of Brown 20, Hoopers 10; Bakla Boyz 20, Gods 16; Court Kings 20, Who’s Who’s 14; Bakla Boyz 20, Shades of Brown 18; Who’s Who’s 19, Bakla Boyz 18; Championship Game: Court Kings 2, Who’s Who’s 0
Adult CoEd Pistons — Synergy 21, Justic League 14, YNTS 21, Dutch Bros Yakima 13; 1 Oak Ballers 20, Gym Rats 13; YNTS 21, Synergy 13; YNTS 20, Gym Rats 17; YNTS 19, 1 Oak Ballers 18; Championship Game: 1 Oak Ballers 20, YNTS 18
Adult CoEd Bulls — Elite 20, Creamy Butter 11; Savage Kingz 20, The Geese 5; Just Buckets 21, Lex Get Buckets 14; Elite 21, Savage Kingz 16; Elite 21, Lex Get Buckets 11; Just Buckets 19, Elite 11; Championship Game: Just Buckets 19, Elite 11
Family — Shake N’Bake 20, Lady Ovo 3; Spida Webb 20, Ovo Basketball 10; Little Ardos 17, Ovo Basketball 10; Morford 20, Lady Ovo 11; Shake N’Bake 20, Trash Pandas 9; Spida Webb 16, Rugrats 9; G Family 13, 4 Big Guys 4; Bricksquad 16, Swan Town11; Morford 17, Little Ardos 12; Shake N’Bake 17, Spida Webb 15; Morford 20, Swan Town 10; 4 Big Guys 20, Shake N’Bake 19; G Family 19, Bricksquad 9; Morford 20, 4 Big Guys 8; Bricksquad 20, Morford 17: Championship Game: G Family 20, Bricksquad 4
