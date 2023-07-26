NACHES — A field trip to the top of a ridge in the Nile gave 10 Yakima School District students a glimpse of what work looks like for wildland firefighters last Thursday.
The students watched Washington Department of Natural Resources bulldozer operator Clay Forenpohar demonstrate how he uses the big machine to create fire lines, and students watched other DNR staff take chainsaws to small trees, thinning out the forest to make it more fire resistant. DNR’s Yakima Unit fire management officer Carson Zepp later offered students a chance to play the role of hand crews and dig out the kind of fire lines that are critical to containing extreme wildfires.
If firefighting didn’t appeal to the students — nine from Ike, one from Davis — they could also look into the many other jobs detailed by Zepp and U.S. Forest Service fire management officer Jason Emhoff before the group headed out into the field. Several other trips this summer identified potential careers as part of the six-week class coordinated by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, including a visit to the Prosser hatchery to learn about Lamprey on Tuesday.
Students in this summer’s class, which was introduced last year, earned class credit and a $1,800 stipend, thanks to the Pacific Education Institute. Yakima is the first Washington school district on the east side of the mountains to partner with PEI, which associate director of green jobs Heather Spalding said puts a high priority on giving students an extra financial incentive.
“Some of the kids that we want to target in these programs, they would need to have summer jobs or be working for family over the summer,” Spalding said. “We want to make sure that those kids have equal opportunity so if they want to bring in a little bit of money while still getting high school credit, that’s a real benefit for that particular demographic.”
PEI’s Columbia Basin and Coast Region associate director, Megan Rivard, said a teacher workshop at La Salle in August 2021 helped put the foundation in place for the summer program, and she’s been encouraged by its growth so far. The institute works to prepare students for careers after high school, both through summer programs and by providing resources during the school year.
Sierra Downes, a soon-to-be senior at Eisenhower, brought plenty of outdoors experience to the class as an avid hiker and the daughter of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist Scott Downes. She plans to major in wildlife conservation and wants a job that allows her to spend a lot of time outside.
But Zepp emphasized it’s not always necessary for students to know exactly what they want to do, or even to pursue a college degree for many of the jobs available through DNR. Firefighting alone offers several different paths including hand crews, aviation, bulldozer operators for those willing to put in sometimes long hours during the fire season, and DNR’s often looking for more foresters, biologists, archeologists, and others as well.
“You can try different stuff, figure out where you want to be and then see what you need to do to get there,” said Zepp, who began as an English major before switching to geography and later becoming a firefighter.
Zepp and many others have benefited from Washington state’s growing focus on not only fighting fires, but working to prevent them through thinning, prescribed fires and other operations. Thanks to additional resources Zepp said the number of 20-person hand crews statewide has grown from two to 10 since he started in 2009, demonstrating the growing numbers of opportunities for young people in a vital line of work.
