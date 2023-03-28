The Yakima River Canyon marathon returns this Saturday and continues to offer a unique experience in a crowded running landscape.

Race director Frank Purdy said many of his peers have reported decreasing participation numbers with more options than ever for runners, and the point-to-point run through the canyon certainly isn't immune. But he's confident it's well-positioned to survive, thanks to a strong volunteer base and scenery other races can't match.

"We want to tweak it, maybe streamline it a bit," said Purdy, who took over following the deaths of beloved longtime race directors Bob and Lenore Dolphin. "We won't bring (Lenore's) warmth, we won't bring her grandmotherly (feel), but we can put on a well-supported first-class run through a canyon."

This year's event will include the traditional pre-race pasta feed Friday night and Saturday afternoon's post-race awards ceremony/potato feed for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019. Those opportunities were absent last year when the race returned from a two-year hiatus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 240 runners were signed up to run the marathon or half marathon, more than 100 fewer than ran last year's race. Purdy said the entry list features runners from 15 states and Canada.

Six of those entrants have run all 20 Yakima River Canyon Marathons, including Bellevue's Mark Moody, who ran the course on his own in 2020 and 2021. It remains a popular race among the Marathon Maniacs, a group established by the Dolphins while Bob completed more than 500 marathons from 1981 to 2014.

The new Jewel of the Valley marathon scheduled for May 7 figures to attract some area runners, but Purdy said he doesn't see that as competition. That race will be held along the flat Yakima Greenway, a sharp contrast to the hilly run from Ellensburg almost all the way to Selah primarily along State Route 821.

Before heading south on that road, runners begin with two short loops. Purdy said those will be more clearly marked after a police officer guiding the leaders mistakenly took a wrong turn before making a course correction a year ago.

A forecast of sunny conditions with temperatures expected in the high 30s and rising into the 40s should provide ideal conditions for a fast race. Purdy said Eisenhower graduate Katie Huibregtse, formerly Katie Hummel, is aiming to become the first woman to ever complete the half marathon in less than one hour and 30 minutes.

Finishers will no longer receive one of Lenore's famous hugs, but they'll be greeted this year by Sarah James, the race director for the Sun City Barry James Memorial 5K and Half Marathon held in Yakima every September. Purdy said she'll do well in her first year as the finish line supervisor, and he's looking forward to another successful race.

"Overall, everyone seemed to have a good time last year," Purdy said. "As long as people do that, we're happy to keep doing this."