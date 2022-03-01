For some area high school basketball teams, last weekend’s regionals and this week’s state tournament offered the first chance to play out-of-area teams since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports almost two years ago.

But for Yakima Valley’s 1A teams, a look at the bracket reveals some familiar opponents. If Zillah’s boys can beat Castle Rock they’ll play rival Toppenish for a fourth time, and after what Zillah girls coach Brandie Valadez said was a nice change of pace in a tough 59-52 regional loss at Montesano, they will be looking for their fourth win this season against Toppenish.

“We understand going into the state tournament you play according to the bracket,” Valadez said. “So whoever we get is who we prepare for.”

She expects only some minor changes against the Wildcats before another rematch if Zillah can advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals. Valadez believes a potential matchup against No. 3 Cashmere would look considerably different than the first game when the Leopards lost by double digits at home in their season opener.

After a 2-2 start, Zillah won 15 of its next 16, with the only loss coming against unbeaten Ellensburg at the SunDome Shootout. Valadez believes that experience will be valuable for a team with only two players — seniors Kassy Garza and Brynn Widner — who have state tournament experience on the SunDome’s bigger courts.

Zillah’s boys bring more experience, thanks to seniors Clay Delp and Ashton Waldman, along with junior Luke Navarre. Only Delp played significant minutes in the Leopards’ run to a 2019 state title and an opening-round loss to King’s two years ago.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

A shortened season with no state tournament and no games outside of the region in 2020 marked the first time since 2013 Zillah couldn’t compete at the SunDome in March. Coach Mario Mengarelli said that meant losing some of the continuity important for the program’s success, so he’s hopeful the Leopards can reel off another deep run, starting Wednesday against No. 11 seed Castle Rock.

“I like the matchup,” Mengarelli said. “They’re well-coached watching them on film, and they play really, really hard.”

A win would mean another shot at district champion Toppenish, which beat Zillah twice after losing to its rivals on the road in their first meeting. Four of the Wildcats’ five starters played on the team that took sixth place at the 2A state tournament two years ago, and they’ve won 10 straight after upsetting No. 4 Freeman last Saturday.

Senior Shane Rivera has been a key addition, scoring a combined 40 points in Toppenish’s two wins over the Leopards. He’ll join fellow seniors Adam Myers, Riley Mesplie, Jason Grant and five others looking to extend their careers.

While Toppenish will be guaranteed a new opponent in a semifinal or consolation game on Friday, the Zillah girls could potentially play familiar opponents for four straight days. One of those could be No. 9 Wapato, a young team led by junior KK Bass that must first get past Seattle Academy in a loser-out game on Wednesday.