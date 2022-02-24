EWAC West all-league basketball
BOYS
Player of the year: Joel Kelly, jr., Cle Elum.
Coach of the year: Saul Arambul, Mabton.
Sportsmanship: Granger.
First team: Jett Favero, jr., Cle Elum; Caleb Smith, sr., Goldendale; Victor Chavez, sr., Mabton; Andrez Zavala, sr., Mabton; Roger Valdez, jr., White Swan.
Second team: Cole Singer, sr., Cle Elum; Luke Chafin, jr., Cle Elum; Davian Castro, jr., Granger; Kade Bomberger, jr., Goldendale; Josh Rosbach, jr., Kittitas; Andy McCallum, sr., Mabton.
Honorable mention: Gage Ellison, sr., Cle Elum; Eli Golding, jr., Goldendale; Julian Castro, fr., Granger; Alan Ponce, sr., Highland; Michael Towner, sr., Kittitas; Jesus Carreon, sr., Kittitas; Ethan Hamilton, fr., White Swan.
-
GIRLS
Player of the year: Esmerelda Sanchez, fr., Mabton.
Coach of the year: Matt James, Highland.
Sportsmanship: Goldendale.
First team: Payton Sheridan, sr., Goldendale; Jasmin Vasquez, jr., Granger; Gwen Rydberg, sr., Highland; Alana Zavala, 8th, Mabton; Keegan Wolfsberger, jr., White Swan.
Second team: Gracie Glondo, 8th, Cle Elum; Sara Hiebert, sr., Goldendale; Cassandra Herrera, sr., Granger; Sydney Hakala, sr., Highland; Keirrah Roettger, fr., Mabton; Jovena Scabbyrobe, sr., White Swan.
Honorable mention: Isabelle Martin, sr., Cle Elum; Gwen Gilliam, jr., Goldendale; Jasslyn Ramos, sr., Granger; Naomi Jimenez, sr., Highland; Hannah Moore, sr., Kittitas; Amy Moreno, so., Mabton; Eliza Bass, sr., White Swan.
-
Southeast 1B-Grape Division all-league basketball
BOYS
Player of the year: Justice Hart, Yakama Tribal.
First team: Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian; Jack Lesko, DeSales; Frankie Worden, DeSales; Justin Van Wieringen, Sunnyside Christian; Travis Arbuckle, Yakama Tribal.
Second team: Joe Baffney, DeSales; Blake McClure, Liberty Christian; Keegan Bishop, Liberty Christian; Jack Benson, Liberty Christian; Alexis Gonzales, Touchet; Dash Bosma, Sunnyside Christian.
-
GIRLS
Player of the year: G'mewiin Mills, Yakama Tribal.
First team: Morgan Thomas, DeSales; Kelli Candanoza, Sunnyside Christian; Maddie Wahl, DeSales; Gwen Dawes, Yakama Tribal; Taylor Andringa, Sunnyside Christian.
Second team: Calista Davis, Liberty Christian; Ali Bush, Liberty Christian; Haylie Wolters, Sunnyside Christian; Marielle Mendoza, Touchet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.