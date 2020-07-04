Eastern Washington University's Morgan Baum, a freshman golfer from East Valley, has been named to the WGCA All-American Scholar list.
EWU and Northern Colorado led the Big Sky Conference with five selections each as a total of 1,401 collegiate golfers nationwide were recognized.
Baum, who met the WGCA qualifications with a GPA over 3.5 while competing in at least 50 percent of the team's competitions, was just one of 388 freshmen to be honored this year.
---
GOLF
Buehler shoots age
Marty Buehler shot his age for the first time with a round of 72 last Friday at SunTides Golf Course.
Buehler's round was witnessed by Perry McCormick, Don Fisher and Buck Berndt.