It’s always tough for runners to avoid going out too fast and keep up their early pace at the Boston Marathon, especially for anyone climbing the renowned Newton Hills for the first time.
Ellensburg’s Monte Thorn handled them expertly in his debut, running nearly identical times for both halves of the 26.2-mile race on his way to a personal-best 3:00:42, the fastest of four Yakima area runners. Joy Stenehjem of Yakima said despite a cool breeze toward the end it felt hot for much of the day, and Thorn said the slight headwind kept him from finishing even sooner.
“I was able to pound the hills pretty hard,” Thorn said. “It was pretty cool.”
He credited training with Ellensburg’s vibrant running community for his significant improvement, good enough to easily qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon. Once he got clear of the crowds after about 5 to 6 miles, Thorn felt more comfortable finding a rhythm while saving some energy for the tougher parts of the race.
The hills brought some serious fatigue for Stenehjem, but she kept a smile on her face and never stopped running to finish in 3:37:57. Heidi Bolong, a 62-year-old from Yakima running Boston for the third time, said she fought through quad pain on the hills to finish in 4:15:40, good enough to reach her goal of qualifying for the race again.
Cle Elum’s Jeff Malpass felt the effects of a fast downhill first half, slowing down considerably on the course’s renowned hills to finish in 3:41:28. The 45-year-old, who carries an insulin pump and energy chews to deal with Type 1 diabetes, said he struggled keeping his blood sugar but enjoyed all the support from fans throughout the race.
“The crowds were great,” said Malpass, who has now completed all six World Marathon Majors. “It’s comparable to New York or London. Everybody’s really enthusiastic.”
He’s ready to focus more on trail running with plenty of great places to train around Cle Elum. Malpass ran 80 miles of the Teanaway Country 100-mile race last year and plans to run the Smith Rock Ascent 50K in Oregon next month.
Kristin Mossman, who was born and raised in Toppenish as Kristin Dinehart and now lives in Redmond, ran a personal-best 3:11:48 in her seventh Boston Marathon. The 58-year-old finished in sixth place among women in the 55-59 age group.
