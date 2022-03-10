A former All-State player at Ellensburg's set to end his long, winding collegiate career with his first NCAA tournament appearance.
Coleman Sparling's started games at four different schools in the last five years, playing at three different levels of basketball. He's never played a bigger role than this season at Alaska Fairbanks, where the 6-foot-7 forward emerged as the GNAC leader with 8.5 rebounds per game.
Despite that production and his career-best 10.3 points per game, the team struggled to keep up in a highly competitive conference featuring no teams with more than 11 wins or fewer than five losses. That all changed during an unlikely run to the GNAC tournament title for the last-place Nanooks, capped off by a 72-57 win over Central Washington in Saturday's championship.
The 6-foot-7 forward grabbed 11 rebounds against his former school, where he took a redshirt year and then played for the Wildcats during the 2017-18 season. Sparling transferred to Southern Idaho after Central ended the 22-year coaching tenure of his father, Greg Sparling.
A one-year stint at the junior college led to a Division I season at the University of Texas-Arlington before Coleman rejoined his father while pursuing a master's program at Fairbanks. One year turned into two thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Friday the Nanooks (12-14) will try to continue their improbable postseason run and extend Coleman's career in San Bernardino against No. 1 seed Cal State San Marcos (20-4).
