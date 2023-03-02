Just staying close to Ellensburg feels like an accomplishment for opponents of the defending champions these days.
Then the Bulldogs inevitably find a higher gear no one can match, leaving no way back against their smothering defense.
No. 1 seed Ellensburg needed a little more than two quarters to find that gear in its third matchup this season against No. 10 Othello. After slowly building their lead, the Bulldogs quickly turned the 2A quarterfinal at the SunDome into a 62-29 rout, thanks to a 23-0 second-half run.
"I think once we build confidence, it's like a different game," Rylee Leishman said. "So we just need to come out from the beginning."
Leishman knocked down a pair of first-quarter threes as Othello collapsed on Ellensburg's Olivia Anderson, something Leishman said defenses have made a habit of recently. She's spent time working on her shot and the Bulldogs hit 4-of-8 shots from beyond the arc to open up a seven-point halftime lead.
That forced Othello to extend its defense, opening up more space for Anderson. The 6-foot-6 Washington commit showed why she draws so much attention, and coach Tim Ravet praised her decision-making that helped her score 17 of her 23 points in the second half while missing just two shots.
"(It's) just taking what they give you," Ravet said. "You don't have to score it every time. Sometimes it's easier to get a paint touch passing and kicking it back out, (that's) way harder to guard."
Anderson put up eight of the last ten points in Ellensburg's decisive run, opening up a 54-21 lead. Sophomore Jamison Philip's dribble-drive created scoring opportunities, as she totaled 12 points and four assists.
She also spent time guarding CWAC player of the Annalee Coronado, who averaged 21 points per game in the two previous meetings with Ellensburg. This time the Bulldogs held her to 12 points by occasionally trapping and switching defenders, giving Quinn Rogel and Coronado's future Central Washington teammate, Rylee Leishman, a chance to apply intense pressure.
"It's going to be so fun for next year for sure to be able to play with her," Leishman said. "She always plays super hard, makes the right play."
Coronado hit Othello's first field goal of the second half with 2:31 to play in the fourth quarter against a suffocating Ellensburg defense. After creating few transition opportunities early, the Bulldogs began to turn their steals into transition points on the way to their 48th straight win.
Leishman said Ellensburg must be ready to go from the tip in Friday's semifinal against another familiar opponent, No. 4 seed Prosser. The Mustangs lost to the Bulldogs for a third time in the district final two weeks ago, but not before becoming the first team all season to take a fourth-quarter lead, even though it was followed by an 8-0 Ellensburg run.
OTHELLO — Annalee Coronado 12, Andrade 9, Mondragon 4, Pruneda 4, Farman 0, Garza 2, Trinidad 0, Gonzalez 0. Totals 9-33 8-11 29.
ELLENSBURG — Olivia Anderson 23, Jamison Philip 12, Q. Rogel 7, Leishman 6, Ravet 3, L. Rogel 5, Markus 4, Marrs 2, Jones 0, Moffat 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0. Totals 23-46 11-17 62.
Othello=10=7=4=8=—=29
Ellensburg=14=10=20=18=—=62
3-point goals: Othello 3-13 (Andrade 2-4, Coronado 1-3), Ellensburg 5-12 (Leishman 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Philip 1-2, Ravet 1-2). Rebounds: Othello 17 (Coronado 6), Ellensburg 26 (Q. Rogel 9). Turnovers: Othello 16, Ellensburg 16. Assists: Othello 5 (Coronado 4), Ellensburg 11 (Philip 4). Steals: Othello 2, Ellensburg 8 (L. Rogel 3). Fouls: Othello 14, Ellensburg 13. Fouled out: None.
