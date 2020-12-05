TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ellensburg junior Kate Laurent broke 19 minutes for 5,000 meters and placed 30th for the Sun City Harriers at Saturday's AAU National Cross Country Championships.
Yakima-based Sun City had 25 youth runners competing in seven age groups at Apalachee Regional Park.
Laurent clocked 18 minutes, 59.03 seconds in the 15-16 age division, and teammate Isabela Alvarado, a sophomore at Eisenhower, timed 19:51.46 for 56th place. Aiden Waddle, a 14-year-old competing at the 5K distance in boys 15-16, ran 17:11.83 for 51st place.
Highlighting the 17-18 division, Sun City's Justin Peck placed 32nd in boys in 16:18.26.
In the younger age divisions, Errol Strom placed fifth out of 75 runners in the boys 7-8 race. He ran 7:39.22 for 2,000 meters.
The Cascade Striders' Sydney Collier, who won all four of Sun City's races in Yakima in October and November, was the national runner-up in the 13-14 division, clocking 13:21.93 for 4,000 meters.
SUN CITY RESULTS
Age 17-18, 5K
Boys: 32, Justin Peck, 16:18.26; 78, Amha Alemeneh, 17:11.17. Girls: 46, Alyssa Arias Chavez, 20:47.14.
Age 15-16, 5K
Boys: 51, Aiden Waddle, 17:11.83; 59, Mario Cervantes Reyes, 17:24.91; 67, Nathan Johnson, 17:30.00; 72, Oscar Lopez, 17:36.86; 78, Fernando Ibarra, 17:48.63; 87, Edwin Acosta, 17:58.01. Girls: 30, Kate Laurent, 18:59.03; 56, Isabela Alvarado, 19:51.46; 62, Ciera Reyes, 20:03.88; 78, Hannah Hilton, 20:45.80; 87, Annette Figueroa, 21:01.83; 99, Crystal Colin, 21:24.53; 120, Paris Miramontes, 22:08.01.
Age 13-14, 4K
Girls: 115, Katherine Mickelson, 15:57.78.
Age 11-12, 3K
Girls: 183, Carolina Strom, 13:38.15.
Age 9-10, 3K
Boys: 20, Sean De Wet, 11:21.51; 136, John Durkee, 17:27.79. Girls: 81, Sadie Durkee, 13:09.24.
Age 7-8, 2K
Boys: 5, Errol Strom, 7:39.22; 57, Nils Mickelson, 9:42.51. Girls: 31, Coral Younker, 9:12.42.
Age 6-under, 1K
Boys: 14, Bergen Durkee, 5:03.76.