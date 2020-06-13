Ellensburg's Leah Holmgren and Toppenish's Haiden Drury know what it's like to make history and win an individual state championship. And they know what's even better.
Having their teams do it, too.
Even with an unprecedented 2019-2020 school year that saw an entire spring season erased by a global pandemic, Holmgren and Drury were worthy and deserving winners — abbreviated year or not — of the Female and Male Athletes of the Year honors for the 18th annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
Holmgren's victory at the Class 2A state cross country championships last fall came right alongside the Bulldogs' dominant team title, giving Ellensburg its first girls state champion and its first team title ever, girls or boys.
Drury's international wrestling resume was the framework for his march to a third straight 2A state title at Mat Classic, where the Wildcats were once again unbeatable en route to another climb atop the team podium.
These achievements were far-reaching and connected to the winners of two other major categories as Toppenish wrestling coach Johnny Cerna received the Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year award and Ellensburg's girls cross country team was selected as Team of the Year.
Holmgren, who's headed to the University of Idaho, served notice by setting school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter track races at the end of her junior year. A summer of preparation and good health led to a senior cross country season that included seven wins, a career-best of 17:58 for 5,000 meters and a powerful finish to capture the state title. Her time at state was 38 seconds faster than when she placed third the year before.
"Having missed out on track, I'm definitely grateful for cross country," she said. "I've always liked cross country more than track, and that team experience was so special. It's something we'll never forget our whole lives."
With her new confidence and elevated status, Holmgren was looking forward to running some fast times this spring. Especially in the 3,200, which she competed in for the first time last year and brought the EHS record down to 10:57.38.
"I wanted to get under five (minutes) in the 1,600 and go much faster in the 3,200," she noted. "With those times, I was hoping to win one or both at state. I did have some lofty goals and not being able to achieve those things has been really hard. I guess I'm looking forward as much as I can and not dwelling on it too much."
Within the high school realm, Drury was exceptional at Toppenish as a three-time state champion and four-time finalist with a 168-8 career record. Just to enhance his conditioning for the mats, he was also a four-time state qualifier in cross country and the CWAC district runner-up as a junior.
But away from the prep scene, Drury put his resume over the top, winning two Greco-Roman national titles and earning a silver medal at the 2019 Junior Pan American Games. Last month, the Toppenish co-valedictorian received the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for the 11-state West region.
For a kid like this, being shut down is unlike anything he's experienced.
"This would be the Greco season and I was really looking forward to that, so I try not to think about it," he said. "I'm running quite a bit and lifting weights at home, but getting on the mats with somebody to work with, that's not happening. I tell myself I'm making the best of it, and it has helped to get fully healthy. Over the years in wrestling, you get pretty beat up."
As a prized recruit, Drury took care of his college decision early, picking Fresno State over Utah Valley and Oregon State last year.
"I'm expecting higher intensity training and competition against more physical mature guys," he said. "It'll definitely be a lot different. But the Fresno State coaches sold me on their commitment to me as a person, even off the mat. I appreciated that feeling."
Drury appreciates that feeling because he's had it at Toppenish, a program at the peak of a dynasty run with Cerna at the helm. With their fourth state championship in five years, the Wildcats produced six individual champions for the second straight year and retained their status as the state's best team regardless of class.
Even with all that top-end success over the years, this was clearly a season like no other for Cerna, who overcame a mysterious illness last summer that left him in a coma for a month and required a lengthy rehab that was still evident at Mat Classic. He progressed slowly over the course of the season and was buoyed by the help and support he got from his family at home, at school and in the program.
With a cane in hand, he watched Toppenish roll up 247 points in Tacoma to win by 68 points and cap his 16th season as architect of one of the best programs the state has ever seen. In the last six seasons, the Wildcats have amassed four state titles, six team trophies and 20 individual champions.
After Holmgren crossed the finish line at state, more good news for Ellensburg kept streaming in.
Kate Laurent, who Holmgren credits with pushing her to the top, placed fourth as the best sophomore in the race and freshman Rylee Leishman had a breakout effort in 16th to make the podium. Then came senior Madison Thompson and freshman Holly Fromherz, who basically ran side-by-side the whole way and finished 45th and 46th to complete the team score at 83 — 19 better than runner-up Bellingham.
Showing their depth, the Bulldogs also had the field's best No. 6 and 7 runners, Elisa Wallace and Alex Hall.
Coach Jeff Hashimoto's girls had been on the rise with three consecutive top-five finishes in Pasco before the championship breakthrough, which came on the same day the EHS boys earned a program-best third-place trophy.
Drury is Toppenish's first athlete of the year since the Sports Awards were started in 2003, and Holmgren is Ellensburg's third female recipient following Kayla Standish (2006, 2008) and Amanda Faire (2003).
The awards are sponsored by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and Les Schwab, which purchased the plaques for the winners that are usually given out at the annual luncheon. The event was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
The Yakima Herald-Republic sports department chooses the finalists and winners of the awards. The Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club has a vote in selecting the winners.