It turns out even the most dominant team in the history of 2A girls basketball still experiences state championship game jitters.

Coach Tim Ravet acknowledged Ellensburg’s offense struggled to find its rhythm for about half of the first quarter, before senior Rylee Leishman buried a three for the Bulldogs’ first field goal. Burlington-Edison would never see another lead as Ellensburg found its footing offensively and as they’ve done all week, the Bulldogs pulled away for good in the third quarter to repeat as unbeaten state champions with a 56-28 win, the biggest margin of victory in 25 years of 2A championships.

“I felt like if we just kept taking it to them using our strengths all the time, we’d wear them down,” sophomore point guard Jamison Philip said. “I think we did a really good job of that and just keeping the pressure on.”

No one’s been able to keep up with the Bulldogs for 32 minutes during their 51-game win streak, which could have been 52 if illness hadn’t kept 2A Greater Spokane League champion Clarkston from playing a scheduled game last December. Only Eastlake managed to stay closer than 10 points in Ellensburg’s 45-39 win on Dec. 3, and the Wolves beat Camas to capture the 4A state title in Tacoma Saturday night.

Philip emphasized the importance of playing for the team’s three seniors, a trio Washington signee Olivia Anderson said has been playing together since they began organized basketball in second grade. The 6-foot-6 2A tournament MVP put up 14 of her team-high 16 points after halftime, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three consecutive shots on B-E’s first possession of the third quarter, setting the tone for an 11-0 Ellensburg run.

Another senior, 5-foot-10 Central Washington soccer signee Quinn Rogel, actually outrebounded the much taller Anderson in the three tournament games. She posted eight on Saturday for a total of 28 and also contributed eight points in her final game.

CWU basketball signee Rylee Leishman could barely talk on the third day of a crucial week as the team’s vocal leader, who Anderson said “gives everything that she has 100% of the time.” Although she didn’t score again after that first shot, Leishman still totaled five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

“She’s the spirit of the team,” Ravet said. “It’s a one heartbeat deal, but she’s definitely the pulse of this team.”

No one played more minutes Saturday than Philip, who looked unguardable once again on the dribble-drive, made 9-of-14 free throws and even added a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter as part of her 14 points. Her aggressive defense alongside Leishman played a key role in forcing 31 turnovers and limiting the Tigers to just eight field goals.

Philip said the offense often needs time to figure out what works best, depending on what defenses want to take away. B-E followed the pattern of recent opponents by largely focusing on Anderson, leaving open 3-point shooters and driving lanes for Philip and other guards.

“We have to work inside-out and outside-in at all times,” Philip said. “When we figure out what they decide to do, it makes it way easier for us to pick and choose our advantages.”

After watching the first-half offensive struggles Ravet felt comfortable giving extended time to a lineup featuring both Anderson and 6-foot-4 sophomore Alana Marrs, which he doesn’t do often against the quickness and athleticism of the CWAC’s top teams. Burlington-Edison had no answer as Anderson came alive and Marrs offered a preview of what’s to come next year, scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

“I love getting to play with Alana,” Anderson said. “She’s one of my best friends. I know she’s going to do great things.”

After missing a large part of last season’s run due to injury, Anderson relished the opportunity to work hard throughout the season with her teammates while taking on a bigger role in an offense more reliant on set plays. Ravet said the coaching staff wanted to create more of an identity for the offense and focused on developing Anderson’s post-up game, not only to benefit the Bulldogs but also to give her more versatility as she steps up to play against Pac-12 competition.

Both Anderson and Philip said that offensive change marked a big adjustment in Ravet’s first year at Ellensburg, where he took over for Jeff Whitney. Ravet also brings a much more animated personality on the sideline, but Anderson and Philip said the team adapted quickly and didn’t change its temperament much from a year ago.

The Bulldogs also kept their focus on mental performance, going from regular Zoom meetings with Whitney’s wife, Katrina, to Wednesday Zoom calls with renowned mental performance coach Brian Cain. Anderson believes those sessions helped them stay in the moment and avoid distractions as they became only the third team in Washington state history to win back-to-back state titles with two different coaches.

Ravet’s won back-to-back titles before as the Kittitas boys coach when the Coyotes won three straight, led by his son, Brock Ravet. Winning one with his daughter, starting guard Brooke Ravet, brought out similar emotions and put a big smile on the face of the Kittitas girls coach in 2020-21 before Brooke transferred to Ellensburg as a sophomore.

“The bottom line is nobody knows what it’s like to try and (win) 51 in a row and two titles,” Ravet said. “That doesn’t happen very often.”

In fact, Ellensburg’s 51st straight win broke Cle Elum’s Valley record for girls basketball and two more would tie Grandview’s boys, who won 53 in a row from 1989-91. Only two other programs in Washington have put together back-to-back unbeaten seasons — the 2B Okanogan girls for the 2015 and 2016 titles and the 1B Colton girls for the 2014 and 2015 titles.

ELLENSBURG — Leishman 3, Jamison Philip 14, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 16, Ravet 3, Jones 0, Moffat 0, L. Rogel 2, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Alana Marrs 10. Totals 21-50 11-18 56.

BURLINGTON-EDISON — Ray 0, Holmes 9, Anderson 0, Atkins 2, Slotemaker 8, Howe 0, Korthuis 2, Bishop 4, Whitlock 3, Vanderpol 0, Kowalski 0, Ray 0. Totals 8-36 11-19 28.

Ellensburg=13=8=21=14=—=56

Burlington-Edison=9=3=5=11=—=28

3-point goals: Ellensburg 3-14 (Philip 1-1, Leishman 1-3, Ravet 1-4), B-E 1-10 (Slotemaker 1-4). Rebounds: Ellensburg 35 (Anderson 11, Q. Rogel 8, Leishman 5), B-E 30 (Slotemaker 6). Assists: Ellensburg 13 (Leishman 5), B-E 3. Turnovers: Ellensburg 20, B-E 31. Steals: Ellensburg 15 (Leishman 3, Philip 3, Q. Rogel 3, Anderson 3), B-E 5. Fouls: Ellensburg 22, B-E 20. Fouled out: Anderson.