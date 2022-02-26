Ellensburg’s seniors never forgot the feeling of losing their unbeaten season in regionals two years ago.
So much looked the same Saturday, including the court at Davis High School, Ellensburg’s No. 2 seed with a shiny unbeaten record, and even the locker room where the Bulldogs made their final preparations for No. 7 Washougal. That’s where the similarities ended, as Ellensburg jumped ahead early and won 56-31 thanks in large part to seniors Dylan Philip and Katie Blume.
“All of us were kind of like, ‘well, this can go one of two ways,’” Blume said. We can repeat what we did (in 2019) in the same situation or we can go from what we know and build on what we had two years ago.”
The start of the game sure looked familiar for anyone who’s watched the Bulldogs this season, as their fullcourt defense completely overwhelmed a team clearly not accustomed to facing such intense pressure. By the time Washougal held onto the ball long enough to attempt its first field goal, Ellensburg had forced seven turnovers and turned four steals into four layups for an 11-0 lead.
Philip added a pair of threes while scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first half, giving Ellensburg a valuable outside option. Even though she said their defensive energy felt a little low early in the game, they still recorded 24 steals and used the ensuing fast breaks to build up a considerable margin of error.
“I think us as a team we’re just way more defensive-minded, and so we don’t realize how much it’s benefited us until the end,” Philip said.
It’s the most noticeable difference from the 2019 team, which gave up a CWAC-best 42.6 points per game. This year’s group has never given up more than 41 points in a single game and allows an average of barely 23 points per game.
Blume said they came in determined to go after every loose ball and keep finding their way into passing lanes and contesting every shot. Both Blume and coach Jeff Whitney acknowledged that high energy proved too much at times offensively, causing far more missed wide open layups than usual.
Those mistakes helped Washougal cut the deficit to six points in the second quarter before Ellensburg ended the half on a 7-0 run, capped off by Jamison Philip’s buzzer beater. Blume scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter to help the Bulldogs stretch their lead out to 41-20.
Philip believes Washougal’s the best team Ellensburg’s faced this season, and certainly the first to apply some significant defensive pressure. She’s hopeful that will be a benefit as Ellensburg heads to the SunDome, this time with momentum and needing to win only three games for a state title instead of four.
Whitney’s confident this group’s more prepared to make a championship run in part because of its depth, thanks to freshmen Jamison Philip and Layne Rogel. The younger Philip’s the only starter who didn’t play in 2019, so Blume said the three seniors and experienced junior Rylee Leishman will be more prepared this time around.
“We’re just so much more mature mentally and emotionally going into state that we don’t have to be scared going in,” Blume said. “Our four returners, we know the atmosphere and we know we’re going to feed off what the crowd gives us.”
Whitney emphasized the importance of preparation and understanding opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. Although Jaiden Bea scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ellensburg shut down Washougal’s other top scorers, Savea Mansfield and Samantha Mederos.
The Bulldogs advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they’ll await the winner of Wednesday’s game between West Valley (Spokane) and No. 1 Tumwater. The Thunderbirds suffered a stunning upset to No. 8 Burlington-Edison on Saturday.
WASHOUGAL — Jaiden Bea 19, Mansfield 5, De La Rocha 4, Mederos 3, Johnson 0, Wilson 0, Albaugh 0. Totals 8-27 12-15 31.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 14, Rylee Leishman 6, Jamison Philip 7, Katie Blume 12, Kennedy 0, Olivia Anderson 9, L. Rogel 2, Q. Rogel 4, Jones 2, Johnson 0, Ravet 0, Marrs 0. Totals 23-62 7-10 56.
Washougal=4=8=8=11=—=31
Ellensburg=13=12=16=15=—=56
3-point goals: Washougal 3-12 (Bea 2-4, Mederos 1-2), Ellensburg 3-18 (Philip 2-6, Leishman 1-5). Rebounds: Washougal 33 (Bea 11), Ellensburg 31 (L. Rogel 6, Q. Rogel 6). Turnovers: Washougal 32, Ellensburg 14. Steals: Washougal 4, Ellensburg 24. Fouls: Washougal 10, Ellensburg 14. Fouled out — Anderson.
