YAKIMA, Wash. — The renowned Ellensburg Rodeo will take a year off for the first time since World War II.
Difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic left no way for the rodeo to be held safely this Labor Day Weekend, the event's board announced Friday morning. The cancellation of the 97th rodeo also includes Xtreme Bulls, parade and concert.
“This was going to be a very special year with the Ellensburg Rodeo being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, but the safety of our community is our priority and with the current risks associated with the COVID-19 our decision not to move forward was the right decision,” Jerry Doolin, president of the Ellensburg Rodeo, said in a release. "We also understand that this decision will financially impact our entire community, which is why we will be giving any donations we collect directly to the volunteer organizations that help us make the Labor Day experience memorable."
The cancellation comes less than two weeks after organizers in Oregon canceled the Pendleton Roundup for just the third time since its founding in 1910. More than 300 rodeos across the country have been postponed or cancelled in 2020, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, while more than 150 rodeos scheduled through August have thus far decided to proceed with new safety regulations since Memorial Day Weekend.
Ellensburg Rodeo staff spoke with health officials and local politicians while exploring several options to hold the event and spent hundreds of hours planning, according to the release. They eventually concluded the rodeo could not be held "safely and responsibly."
Doolin said any donations collected will go directly to volunteer organizations that make the event possible and information on that program as well as refunds will be released soon. The 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo is scheduled for Sept. 3-6.
