YAKIMA, Wash. — Ellensburg’s unbeaten season faced few serious challengers as the Bulldogs rolled through the CWAC and won a district title.
That all changed when the Bulldogs met W.F. West in Saturday’s regional game at Davis. Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney said despite their six losses against a tough schedule the Bearcats looked tough on film, and he came away convinced they’re better than their No. 7 seed after the second-seeded Bulldogs fell 60-47.
“They’re big and strong,” Whitney said. “They can shoot. They’re way faster than they looked on film.”
W.F. West coach Kyle Karnofski said his team takes pride in making teams uncomfortable on offense, primarily with an aggressive 2-3 zone anchored by 6-foot-2 forward Drea Brumfield in the middle. She blocked multiple shots and Whitney credited the Bearcats for forcing Ellensburg to play a little too fast.
Dylan Philip came up with five of the Bulldogs’ 10 steals at the other end, but too often they struggled to turn those into points. Whitney said Ellensburg didn’t rebound well early against they kind of size and length it hadn’t seen all season, and the Bulldogs only made two 3-pointers after starting the game with a pair from Philip and Olivia Anderson.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” Whitney said. “Our kids off the bench hit some shots, but our normal kids, we struggled to put the ball in the basket consistently.”
Starting point guard Brinley Hagemeier put up a team-high 15 points, including seven in the third quarter. Whitney said the senior led the rally with encouragement in the huddle as well, and Philip added five of her nine in about 30 seconds to cut the deficit to 35-33.
W.F. West found an answer thanks to an experienced senior of its own. Taya McCallum won a state title two years ago before missing last season with an ACL injury, and she scored five of her game-high 17 points to open the fourth quarter and help the Bearcats eventually stretch their lead to 49-36.
“It was good to see her kind of go off a little bit,” Karnofski said. “That was awesome because she’s been kind of quiet for a while and it was great to see her get back to doing that.”
He praised the effort and potential of Anderson, the 6-4 freshman often matched up against Brumfield. Anderson scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, providing the interior presence Whitney said the Bulldogs needed to compete in the post.
She won’t be the only one to benefit from the experience, which Whitney said his team could have used earlier in the season. He remains optimistic Ellensburg (22-1) will bounce back at the SunDome, beginning with a loser-out game on Wednesday against Liberty, which beat Fife 46-27 Friday night.
“I think that this game was a start,” Whitney said. “This is where if you want to be noted and get to the final game, you now know what that looks like.”
W.F. WEST — Vadala 4, Roberts 0, Drea Brumfield 15, Mencke 5, K. McCallum 5, Annika Waring 14, Henry 0, Taya McCallum 17. 16-40 22-27 60.
ELLENSBURG — Brinley Hagemeier 15, Philip 9, Leishman 2, Lyyski 2, Olivia Anderson 10, Smith 4, Kennedy, Whitney 3, Blume 2, Hartrick 0. Totals 17-49 9-11 47.
W.F. West=11=15=13=21=—=60
Ellensburg=6=12=16=13=—=47
3-point field goal — W.F. West 6-20 (Waring 2-4, Mencke 1-2, Vadala 1-3, Brumfield 1-4, T. McCallum 1-4), Ellensburg 4-15 (Anderson 1-1, Philip 1-3, Hagemeier 1-3, Whitney 1-3). Rebounds — W.F. West 33 (Kyla McCallum 6, T. McCallum 6), Ellensburg 36 (Rylee Leishman 6, Anderson 6). Steals — W.F. West 3, Ellensburg 10. Turnovers — W.F. West 14, Ellensburg 13. Fouls: W.F. West 15, Ellensburg 22. Fouled out – Leishman.