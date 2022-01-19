Ellensburg's undefeated girls team is ranked second in Class 2A in the Associated Press' first high school state basketball poll of the season released on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, who are 5-0 in CWAC play and 13-0 for the season, garnered five first-place votes and 110 total ballot Pts. while No. 1 Tumwater (13-1) had seven first-place votes and 110 total Pts..

Ellensburg will play No. 10 Prosser (5-0, 11-2) twice in the final week of the regular season. Tumwater's lone loss was to 4A Mount Si.

In 1A girls, SCAC West rivals Zillah and Wapato are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. The Leopards (5-0, 9-3) defeated the Wolves (3-1, 10-2) 56-50 on Jan. 11 and the rematch is set for Feb. 1.

The Valley has seven ranked boys teams and two of them are slated to meet Saturday when Zillah hosts Toppenish in their first SCAC West meeting of the season. Undefeated Zillah (3-0, 10-0) is No. 3 in 1A behind top-ranked Lynden Christian and King's while Toppenish (2-0, 10-1) checks in at No. 5.

Davis, which is 3-0 in the CBBN and 9-1 overall, is No. 9 in 4A. The Pirates had Friday's home game against Eastmont postponed and aren't scheduled to play again until Tuesday at West Valley, which is also unbeaten in league.

Riverside Christian (10-1) is ranked sixth in 1B boys with Sunnyside Christian (7-3) one spot back, Cle Elum (9-1) is No. 7 in 2B and Grandview (9-4) is No. 10 in 2A.

The WIAA's first RPI rankings of the season were also posted on Wednesday and can be found at www.wiaa.com

AP POLL FOR JAN. 19

BOYS

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Mount Si (10)11-0109
2. Union (1)11-398
3. Kamiakin10-183
4. Olympia12-172
5. Curtis10-364
6. Camas8-242
7. Glacier Peak7-139
8. Federal Way7-525
9. Davis8-118
10. Jackson10-217

Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Garfield (11)11-0110
2. Auburn11-194
3. Mt. Spokane11-284
4. O'Dea10-279
5. Rainier Beach9-160
6. West Seattle7-154
7. Shorecrest11-132
8. Seattle Prep10-422
9. Gig Harbor11-119
10. Mount Tahoma10-19
(tie) Mount Vernon9-19

Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. North Kitsap (10)11-2117
2. Lynden (2)10-1101
3. R.A. Long7-186
4. Pullman10-179
5. Tumwater9-266
6. West Valley (Spokane)10-154
7. White River8-144
8. Port Angeles6-338
9. Sehome7-419
10. Grandview9-316

Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Lynden Christian (7)12-0115
2. King's (5)13-2112
3. Zillah9-094
4. Freeman11-177
5. Toppenish10-165
6. Life Christian Academy8-255
7. Annie Wright11-139
8. Seattle Academy7-436
9. Colville10-235
10. Quincy12-319

Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King's Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Okanogan (8)13-180
2. Kalama11-256
3. Liberty (Spangle)10-249
4. Columbia (Burbank)13-140
5. Colfax10-335
(tie) Chief Leschi10-035
7. Cle Elum9-034
8. Ilwaco11-124
9. Brewster11-320
10. Adna10-318

Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.

Class 1B
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Cusick (7)8-079
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)8-371
3. DeSales13-257
4. Lummi6-147
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy10-142
6. Riverside Christian11-029
7. Sunnyside Christian5-327
8. Wellpinit6-125
9. Willapa Valley11-321
10. Northwest Yeshiva6-019

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.

GIRLS

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Pasco (4)10-088
2. Woodinville (5)9-176
3. Tahoma13-175
4. Eastlake (1)12-062
5. Sumner10-153
6. Emerald Ridge9-150
7. Camas9-547
(tie) Lake Stevens11-147
9. Gonzaga Prep11-215
10. Chiawana7-414

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Garfield (7)7-097
2. Mead (3)12-088
3. Arlington8-178
4. Lincoln9-167
5. Lake Washington7-341
(tie) Snohomish8-141
7. Gig Harbor9-137
8. Eastside Catholic9-333
9. Bonney Lake7-321
10. Kelso8-217

Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Tumwater (7)13-1115
2. Ellensburg (5)13-0110
3. W. F. West11-287
4. Washougal9-283
5. West Valley (Spokane)8-156
6. Hudson's Bay8-255
7. Burlington-Edison9-354
8. Lynden10-234
9. White River10-125
10. Prosser11-222

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Nooksack Valley (8)11-2111
2. Montesano (3)10-197
3. Lynden Christian (1)11-495
4. Annie Wright8-284
(tie) Cashmere10-184
6. Colville9-158
7. Zillah8-340
8. Wapato9-224
9. Freeman7-422
10. Meridian10-39
(tie) Deer Park6-49

Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.

Class 2B
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Okanogan (3)14-072
2. LaConner12-165
3. Warden (4)10-161
4. Liberty (Spangle)11-154
5. Raymond (1)8-153
6. Lake Roosevelt9-144
7. Colfax10-140
8. Wahkiakum11-322
9. Onalaska10-39
10. Rainier10-38

Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.

Class 1B
SchoolRecordPts.
1. Garfield-Palouse (2)9-356
2. Mossyrock (2)4-254
3. Colton9-153
4. Mount Vernon Christian (1)8-146
(tie) Odessa-Harrington7-146
6. Neah Bay4-138
7. Wellpinit3-122
8. Grace Academy (1)5-118
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1)3-216
10. Pomeroy5-214

Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.

