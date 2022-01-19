Ellensburg's undefeated girls team is ranked second in Class 2A in the Associated Press' first high school state basketball poll of the season released on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs, who are 5-0 in CWAC play and 13-0 for the season, garnered five first-place votes and 110 total ballot Pts. while No. 1 Tumwater (13-1) had seven first-place votes and 110 total Pts..
Ellensburg will play No. 10 Prosser (5-0, 11-2) twice in the final week of the regular season. Tumwater's lone loss was to 4A Mount Si.
In 1A girls, SCAC West rivals Zillah and Wapato are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. The Leopards (5-0, 9-3) defeated the Wolves (3-1, 10-2) 56-50 on Jan. 11 and the rematch is set for Feb. 1.
The Valley has seven ranked boys teams and two of them are slated to meet Saturday when Zillah hosts Toppenish in their first SCAC West meeting of the season. Undefeated Zillah (3-0, 10-0) is No. 3 in 1A behind top-ranked Lynden Christian and King's while Toppenish (2-0, 10-1) checks in at No. 5.
Davis, which is 3-0 in the CBBN and 9-1 overall, is No. 9 in 4A. The Pirates had Friday's home game against Eastmont postponed and aren't scheduled to play again until Tuesday at West Valley, which is also unbeaten in league.
Riverside Christian (10-1) is ranked sixth in 1B boys with Sunnyside Christian (7-3) one spot back, Cle Elum (9-1) is No. 7 in 2B and Grandview (9-4) is No. 10 in 2A.
The WIAA's first RPI rankings of the season were also posted on Wednesday and can be found at www.wiaa.com
AP POLL FOR JAN. 19
BOYS
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Mount Si (10)
|11-0
|109
|2. Union (1)
|11-3
|98
|3. Kamiakin
|10-1
|83
|4. Olympia
|12-1
|72
|5. Curtis
|10-3
|64
|6. Camas
|8-2
|42
|7. Glacier Peak
|7-1
|39
|8. Federal Way
|7-5
|25
|9. Davis
|8-1
|18
|10. Jackson
|10-2
|17
Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Garfield (11)
|11-0
|110
|2. Auburn
|11-1
|94
|3. Mt. Spokane
|11-2
|84
|4. O'Dea
|10-2
|79
|5. Rainier Beach
|9-1
|60
|6. West Seattle
|7-1
|54
|7. Shorecrest
|11-1
|32
|8. Seattle Prep
|10-4
|22
|9. Gig Harbor
|11-1
|19
|10. Mount Tahoma
|10-1
|9
|(tie) Mount Vernon
|9-1
|9
Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. North Kitsap (10)
|11-2
|117
|2. Lynden (2)
|10-1
|101
|3. R.A. Long
|7-1
|86
|4. Pullman
|10-1
|79
|5. Tumwater
|9-2
|66
|6. West Valley (Spokane)
|10-1
|54
|7. White River
|8-1
|44
|8. Port Angeles
|6-3
|38
|9. Sehome
|7-4
|19
|10. Grandview
|9-3
|16
Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Lynden Christian (7)
|12-0
|115
|2. King's (5)
|13-2
|112
|3. Zillah
|9-0
|94
|4. Freeman
|11-1
|77
|5. Toppenish
|10-1
|65
|6. Life Christian Academy
|8-2
|55
|7. Annie Wright
|11-1
|39
|8. Seattle Academy
|7-4
|36
|9. Colville
|10-2
|35
|10. Quincy
|12-3
|19
Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King's Way Christian School 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Okanogan (8)
|13-1
|80
|2. Kalama
|11-2
|56
|3. Liberty (Spangle)
|10-2
|49
|4. Columbia (Burbank)
|13-1
|40
|5. Colfax
|10-3
|35
|(tie) Chief Leschi
|10-0
|35
|7. Cle Elum
|9-0
|34
|8. Ilwaco
|11-1
|24
|9. Brewster
|11-3
|20
|10. Adna
|10-3
|18
Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Cusick (7)
|8-0
|79
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)
|8-3
|71
|3. DeSales
|13-2
|57
|4. Lummi
|6-1
|47
|5. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|10-1
|42
|6. Riverside Christian
|11-0
|29
|7. Sunnyside Christian
|5-3
|27
|8. Wellpinit
|6-1
|25
|9. Willapa Valley
|11-3
|21
|10. Northwest Yeshiva
|6-0
|19
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.
GIRLS
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Pasco (4)
|10-0
|88
|2. Woodinville (5)
|9-1
|76
|3. Tahoma
|13-1
|75
|4. Eastlake (1)
|12-0
|62
|5. Sumner
|10-1
|53
|6. Emerald Ridge
|9-1
|50
|7. Camas
|9-5
|47
|(tie) Lake Stevens
|11-1
|47
|9. Gonzaga Prep
|11-2
|15
|10. Chiawana
|7-4
|14
Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Garfield (7)
|7-0
|97
|2. Mead (3)
|12-0
|88
|3. Arlington
|8-1
|78
|4. Lincoln
|9-1
|67
|5. Lake Washington
|7-3
|41
|(tie) Snohomish
|8-1
|41
|7. Gig Harbor
|9-1
|37
|8. Eastside Catholic
|9-3
|33
|9. Bonney Lake
|7-3
|21
|10. Kelso
|8-2
|17
Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Tumwater (7)
|13-1
|115
|2. Ellensburg (5)
|13-0
|110
|3. W. F. West
|11-2
|87
|4. Washougal
|9-2
|83
|5. West Valley (Spokane)
|8-1
|56
|6. Hudson's Bay
|8-2
|55
|7. Burlington-Edison
|9-3
|54
|8. Lynden
|10-2
|34
|9. White River
|10-1
|25
|10. Prosser
|11-2
|22
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Nooksack Valley (8)
|11-2
|111
|2. Montesano (3)
|10-1
|97
|3. Lynden Christian (1)
|11-4
|95
|4. Annie Wright
|8-2
|84
|(tie) Cashmere
|10-1
|84
|6. Colville
|9-1
|58
|7. Zillah
|8-3
|40
|8. Wapato
|9-2
|24
|9. Freeman
|7-4
|22
|10. Meridian
|10-3
|9
|(tie) Deer Park
|6-4
|9
Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Okanogan (3)
|14-0
|72
|2. LaConner
|12-1
|65
|3. Warden (4)
|10-1
|61
|4. Liberty (Spangle)
|11-1
|54
|5. Raymond (1)
|8-1
|53
|6. Lake Roosevelt
|9-1
|44
|7. Colfax
|10-1
|40
|8. Wahkiakum
|11-3
|22
|9. Onalaska
|10-3
|9
|10. Rainier
|10-3
|8
Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Pts.
|1. Garfield-Palouse (2)
|9-3
|56
|2. Mossyrock (2)
|4-2
|54
|3. Colton
|9-1
|53
|4. Mount Vernon Christian (1)
|8-1
|46
|(tie) Odessa-Harrington
|7-1
|46
|6. Neah Bay
|4-1
|38
|7. Wellpinit
|3-1
|22
|8. Grace Academy (1)
|5-1
|18
|9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1)
|3-2
|16
|10. Pomeroy
|5-2
|14
Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.
