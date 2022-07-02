Donaghu, an Oregon high school record-setter and Stanford graduate, held off Camarena by fractions of a second to capture the $5,000 winner's prize in the women's elite race at Saturday's Downtown Yakima Mile.
Based in Portland and in the early stages of their post-college careers, Donaghu and Camarena both competed a week ago in the U.S. National Track and Field Championships and they came to Yakima with similar track credentials for 1,500 meters and the mile. But the 24-year-old Donaghu had a bit better fast-out speed — shown in her 2:04 best in the 800 — and that was just enough.
Donaghu clocked 4:31.64 in her charge down Yakima Avenue, and Camarena was just off her left shoulder at 4:31.79.
"I found myself in the front at the start, which wasn't really the plan," Donaghu said. "But I came here to run a hard race and I didn't want to back off. Katie did a really good job pushing at the end. The finish line almost looks like a mirage, not coming any closer, but that's just part of running a road mile for the first time. It was fun."
"It's a little disorienting, even when you hear the splits and know how far you have to go," said Camarena, who earned a degree in psychology from UC Santa Barbara and was a graduate student at Portland State this past school year. "I knew (Ella) was tough and that I had to stay with her. I was feeling pretty tired the last 400 but I was hoping I had one more gear to catch her. I just ran out of room."
While Camarena's club coach told her about Saturday's race, Donaghu had a family source. Her sister's boyfriend is Amos Bartelsmeyer, who won the Yakima's inaugural men's race in 2019.
"I just remember him saying he had such a fun time here," Donaghu said. "I had never done a rad race before and it sounded like a fun interruption to a long season. We're used to getting so nervous for races but this isn't about time at all, just racing. It was a good, hard effort and good practice for learning how to win."
Jenn Randall of Eugene, Ore., who was seventh here a year ago when the race was held in late August, finished third in 4:34.80. Sydney Collier, who will be a sophomore at Issaquah's Skyline High in the fall, repeated as the girls high school winner.
Donaghu and Camarena are both returning to track races next week in Portland. Donaghu would like to chase her career best in the 1,500 of 4:09.66 set last year while placing third in the NCAA Championships for Stanford.
"This was a nice tune-up for next week," she said. "Some of my teammates (for the Union Athletics Club) are competing in the World Championships (in Eugene) and that's exciting. After that I might be going to Europe for some races with them. This was a great way to race and have some fun before all that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.