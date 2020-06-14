SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — One race a season doesn’t make, but Jonas Price sure did his best to make it so.
The Eisenhower senior clocked 4 minutes, 10.57 seconds to place fifth in an elite mile race at Saturday’s Desert Dream-Last Hurrah Invitational track and field meet at Poston Butte High School.
Competing in an approved, sanctioned event that was spread over three days, Price ran splits of 1:03, 2:06 and 3:09 before covering the final lap in under 61 seconds. It was the fastest mile of his career and superior to the 4:10.22 he ran as a junior for 1,600 meters.
Price’s last competitive track race was June 15 of last year. The winning time of Saturday’s race, which was held late in the evening to avoid triple-digit heat, was 4:01.46 with the top three places taken by college runners.
Kara Mickelson, a sophomore at Eisenhower, ran a career-best 2:21.94 in a high school 800 race earlier in the day.
Mickelson, the CBBN district 800 champion as a freshman last year, shaved exactly four seconds off her previous two-lap best.