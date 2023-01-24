Yakima’s planned East-West Corridor will provide improved access for bicyclists between Terrace Heights and downtown Yakima, expanding opportunities for commuters and recreationists alike.
Bike lanes, sidewalks and a shared use pathway all appeared as part of the design presented at an open house put on by the city and the county at the Yakima Convention & Event Center on Monday night. But for some biking and pedestrian advocates, serious questions remain about safety on the four-lane road connecting H Street to the new roundabout at Hartford and Butterfield roads.
“Overall, this is adding lots of additional infrastructure, but our standard is that the best thing for the environment is more bicycles and less cars,” said Jennifer Gindt, an avid cyclist and the new chair of Yakima’s Bike Pedestrian Committee. “If the infrastructure doesn’t exist, people are afraid to ride their bikes in the city because there’s not safe places for them to do that.”
The city’s portion of the project on H Street and Bravo Company Boulevard calls for four-feet wide bike lanes, with a two-foot wide buffer marked by white lines between bikes and cars. Gindt would prefer to see an actual physical buffer, giving cyclists more protection.
She also suggested green paint could be used to clearly mark the buffer, similar to what was implemented near the Yakima Greenway at 16th Avenue and U.S. Highway 12. City engineer Bill Preston said although more expensive, green paint might be possible, but a physical buffer brings up additional complications.
“One of the problems with the buffer is you don’t need space on the bike side of the buffer, but you need space on the car side of the buffer,” Preston said. “Right now with an 11-foot (car) lane we don’t have that, so that’s partly why we don’t have the buffer.”
Ten-foot wide sidewalks will also exist on both sides of the road. The city plans to offer ramps at roundabouts, allowing cyclists to ride on sidewalks if they prefer not to ride into traffic without bike lanes while going through the intersection.
A shared pathway and bike lanes on both sides of the road in the county’s designs should give cyclists options when coming from the east side along Mill Creek Parkway. But the county’s designs for the jointly owned section of road crossing the Yakima River and the Yakima Greenway raised some questions from Gindt and other cyclists.
Original plans called for an individual pathway for bikes and pedestrians across the river, but project representatives with contractor SCJ Alliance said multiple attempts to secure funding through grants fell short.
The county released its design plans for Cascade Mill Parkway from the proposed bridge over the Rosa Canal Wasteway #2 to west of I-82, including on the city’s land west of the Yakima River. It calls for five-foot wide bike lanes on both sides of the road.
The shared pathway on the north side of Cascade Mill Parkway would also include a connection to the Yakima Greenway between I-82 and the main greenway trail, which would be maintained by the city. Cyclists heading east on the road would likely need to cross at a roundabout on the west side of I-82 and then ride for less than half a mile on the shared pathway to reach the connection.
Greenway executive director Kellie Connaughton praised the efforts to include the greenway and the shared pathway, which would be as wide as most sections of the greenway. She expects to have further conversations with the county regarding future changes, such as moving the connection to the south side to provide easier access to Sunrise Rotary Park.
“What I saw last night was good,” Connaughton said. “I think we can do better.”
She noted the greenway plans to improve the area by filling in some places near the trail, as well as adding shade structures to the park. Connaughton also hopes to remove all the trees in the gully next to I-82, which represent a fire hazard.
Along with significantly improving accessibility from Terrace Heights to downtown Yakima, Connaughton hopes the East-West Corridor could represent a key first step in greenway expansion. Its master plan calls for an eventual connection to the Powerhouse Canal Trail in Yakima, as well as an extension east to Moxee along Highway 24.
Construction is set to begin this year pending environmental review and could be completed by the end of 2024.
“Yakima’s got a great opportunity to take a lead in Eastern Washington and show how you can build roads and incorporate safe pedestrian access,” Connaughton said. “You’ve just completely opened up the internal section of Yakima to be able to get access to the Yakima River in a very safe way.”
